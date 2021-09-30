Justin Thomas Hires Jim “Bones” Mackay As New Full-Time Caddie

The 28-year-old has acquired the services of one of golf's most famous caddies

For the first time since his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Justin Thomas is set to have a new caddie on his bag.

In what comes as a bit of a shock, the 28-year-old will hook up with Jim “Bones” Mackay after the former bagman of Phil Mickelson told the Golf Channel he had accepted an offer from the World No. 6.

“It came out of left field very recently. I have just tremendous respect for [Thomas] as a person and a player,” Mackay told Golf Channel. “It was an incredible phone call to get and I said yes.”

It brings to an end Thomas’ working relationship with long-time looper and recent inductee into the Caddie Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson.

In their six years together, Johnson and Thomas enjoyed tremendous success, which included a maiden major title at the 2017 PGA Championship and a memorable Players Championship win in March of this year.

But all good things must come to an end, and the prospect of working with JT proved too appealing to turn down for Mackay.

“I love to caddie and I loved my role with NBC/Golf Channel, but it’s Justin Thomas,” Mackay added.

Mackay and Thomas are familiar with each other, having worked together previously when Johnson was injured at the 2018 Sony Open and then again for a number of events in 2020, including the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational which Thomas won by three shots to become the World No. 1.

As mentioned, Mackay made a name for himself caddying for Mickelson, clinching five majors and countless worldwide victories in their 25-year stint, before stepping away from the job to become an on-course reporter for American TV.

Thomas isn’t in PGA Tour action at this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship after helping Team USA romp to victory at the Ryder Cup.