Tour Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The PGA Tour season draws to a close with the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings competing at East Lake in Georgia.

As well as a far smaller field than other events on the PGA Tour, the Tour Championship also has a unique scoring system based on each player's FedEx Cup standings before the tournament.

Sitting at the top of the list is World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Thanks to that achievement, he starts with a two-shot advantage over his nearest competitor on 10-under.

The player closest to him is Viktor Hovland, thanks largely to his win in second FedEx Cup Playoff tournament, the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields. The Norwegian claimed victory in some style, too. In the final round, he carded a 61, the lowest in FedEx Cup Playoff history. Meanwhile, it was also the lowest of his career and a course record.

Given he's heading into this week's tournament on the back of such an impressive performance, it's unlikely Scheffler will feel comfortable at the top despite his two-shot head start.

Viktor Hovland begins two shots off the lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

One shot behind Hovland is Rory McIlroy, who starts at seven under. The 34-year-old is aiming for a record fourth FedEx Cup title as he attempts to replicate his win at East Lake last season, when he edged out Sungae Im and Scheffler in a thrilling final round. Given McIlroy's form of late, which has included top-10 finishes in each of his last nine starts, few would bet against him winning.

While each of the top three have good reason to believe they can lift the trophy on Sunday evening, there are several other realistic candidates. One is Masters champion Jon Rahm, who starts four shots off the lead. The Spaniard began 2023 in scintillating form, and if he can return to his best this week, he'll be in with an excellent chance of securing his first FedEx Cup title.

Lucas Glover, at five under, will also be hoping to continue a hot streak that has brought two wins in the last month, including the opening FedEx Cup PlayOff tournament, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. There is added incentive for the American to perform well as he still has a chance of persuading Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson he is worthy of a wildcard for the match.

Beyond those players, others looking to eat into Scheffler's lead will be 2021 FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay, who starts at four under, along with Max Homa, who ranks seventh in the world, Open champion Brian Harman. US Open winner Wyndham Clark and the player who won the Major in 2022, Matt Fitzpatrick, also begin six off the lead.

Other big names in the field include Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele, who each begin at three under, while 2015 FedEx Cup winner Jordan Spieth begins 10 off the lead.

The tournament boasts a purse of $75m, with the winner taking home a huge $18m, while the runner-up will win $6.5m.

Below is the prize money, field and starting positions for the Tour Championship at East Lake.

Tour Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally FedEx Cup Standing Prize Money 1 $18,000,000 2 $6,500,000 3 $5,000,000 4 $4,000,000 5 $3,000,000 6 $2,500,000 7 $2,000,000 8 $1,500,000 9 $1,250,000 10 $1,000,000 11 $950,000 12 $900,000 13 $850,000 14 $800,000 15 $760,000 16 $720,000 17 $700,000 18 $680,000 19 $660,000 20 $640,000 21 $620,000 22 $600,000 23 $580,000 24 $565,000 25 $550,000 26 $540,000 27 $530,000 28 $520,000 29 $510,000 30 $500,000

Tour Championship Field And Starting Positions

-10 Scottie Scheffler

-8 Viktor Hovland

-7 Rory McIlroy

-6 Jon Rahm

-5 Lucas Glover

-4 Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick

-3 Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele

-2 Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim

-1 Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

E Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka

Where Is The Tour Championship Being Played? The Tour Championship is played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Established in 1904, the club is the oldest in Atlanta and was the home course of Bobby Jones.