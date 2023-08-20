BMW Championship Final Round: Live Leaderboard And Updates

Welcome to live coverage of the 2023 BMW Championship from Olympia Fields Country Club where the second FedEx Cup Playoff event will be concluded.
Lucas Glover won his second consecutive tournament to vault up the standings last week, where the top 70 were whittled down to just 50. Only 30 can make it to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake, and tonight's BMW Championship will set the order - with the FedEx Cup leader starting two clear at 10-under-par.
The BMW Championship also signals the conclusion of the US Ryder Cup qualification period, with the top six set to be confirmed tonight before Zach Johnson picks his six wildcards on August 29.
BMW CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD:
- -11 Scheffler, Fitzpatrick
- -10 Harman
- -9 Homa
- -8 Hovland, McIlroy
Hard Ryder decisions
Lucas Glover is back to level par today through the first three holes having made bogey on the 2nd hole after he airmailed the green when playing out of a greenside bunker. There is a lot of interest in how Glover fares today.
One of the sub plots to the tournament is Ryder Cup selection. This tournament is the final one of the qualification period. Six players qualify for each team and six more get picked by the captains. Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay are the only three who have already qualified for the USA team.
One of the issues being debated across the media is how much do you go for the tried and proven, and how much do you pick on form. This is especially being raised when it comes to whether Lucas Glover should be in the USA side.
A few weeks ago, well prior to the Wyndham Championship to be exact, Lucas Glover was on no-one’s radar for Ryder Cup selection. He was a 43-year-old who had never played in the Ryder Cup and who was 112th in FedEx Cup points table and 118th in the world rankings. Even to get into the FedEx Playoffs he needed to finish in the top two at the Wyndhams. He won. This moved him to 49th in the FedEx. The first of the playoffs, the St Jude Championship, he also won. This moved to 4th in the FedEx standings and 30th in the world rankings.
Do you pick on recent form, in which case Lucas Glover is an obvious pick. Or do you take a longer-term view, the old “form is temporary, class is permanent” argument and leave out Glover for someone who is performing worse than him at present?
In a weird way, Ryder Cup selection would complete a sort of circle for Glover, well maybe a lopsided oval. He won the US Open in 2009, but did not get selected for the next Ryder Cup, in 2010. He did play the 2009 Presidents Cup. Ten of the 12-man team qualified he and Hunter Mahan were Fred Couples’ two captain’s picks. Now could Glover play in a Ryder Cup in a season in which he did not even play in any of the Majors?
Glover is 16th in the Ryder Cup qualification table and his only hope of qualifying automatically is if he finishes first in the BMW Championship. Even then, he will need results to go his way elsewhere in the field.
Hoge through the turn in -4 today
The first four holes of the back nine offer some scoring opportunities, too. This tournament they have played as the 12th, 15th, 11th and 16th easiest holes respectively.
Hoge has risen 13 places so far today. But, coming it at 48th in the FedEx rankings, he is going to have to rise some more to being playing next week.
Sahith Theegala starts birdie-birdie
The top 30 in the FedEx rankings go through to the Tour Championship. Sahith Theegala is currently in number 31 spot.
Glover begins final round well
He makes a birdie on the 1st hole. It was a tap-in birdie, moreover, after a superb approach shot. This has moved him up two position on the leaderboard to T13.
When the leaders are due out
These tee times are in local time, CDT.
It is currently about 11.30am CDT if you need to translate it to your time zone. Or to put it another way, the last pairing will be teeing off in about an hour and 20 minutes.
12.06pm: Xander Schauffele (-7), Justin Rose (-7)
12.17pm: Sam Burns (-7), Denny McCarthy (-7)
12.28pm: Viktor Hovland (-8), Rory McIlroy (-8)
12.39pm: Brian Harman (-10), Max Homa (-9)
12.50pm: Scottie Scheffler (-11), Matt Fitzpatrick (-11)
How to watch the action
The story of this year’s BMW Championship so far
The simplest bit of the complicated entwining storylines is that that strand that is simply about who win the BMW Championship. Well so far it has gone like this:
Day one: It rained a lot. Rory McIlroy only managed to find three fairways all round. He also managed to go round in a bogey-free 65. He shared the lead at the end of the day with Brian Harman who holed a 40ft birdie putt on 16 and chipped in for another birdie on 17 en route his own 5-under 65.
Day two: Max Homa made six birdies on the back nine in his eight-under par 62, a course record. He ended the day two shots ahead.
Day three: A 64 from Scottie Scheffler took him to joint top of the leaderboard with Matt Fitzpatrick (66). Sam Burns equalled Max Homa’s course record 62 of the day before, but this only raised him to T7.
Plot lines galore
Welcome to our live blog of the final day of the BMW Championship. Not only are we witnessing the final day of of a straightforward competition to win the BMW Championship ($3.6 million to the winner and this trophy as well) going on, we have a contest to get into the Tour Championship; we also have a jostling for positions in the FedExCup standings which determine what handicaps the qualifiers will start off with in that event. Those three aspects are all intrinsic to the competition. But there is an external element this year in that it is the final qualifying event for automatic qualification for selection for the Ryder Cup. Several players in the field are still able to play themselves in to, or out of, the qualifying spots depending on how they do today.
Roderick Easdale will be taking you through the final round of the 2023 BMW Championship.