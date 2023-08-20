BMW Championship Final Round: Live Leaderboard And Updates

Refresh

Hard Ryder decisions

Lucas Glover is back to level par today through the first three holes having made bogey on the 2nd hole after he airmailed the green when playing out of a greenside bunker. There is a lot of interest in how Glover fares today.

One of the sub plots to the tournament is Ryder Cup selection. This tournament is the final one of the qualification period. Six players qualify for each team and six more get picked by the captains. Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay are the only three who have already qualified for the USA team.

One of the issues being debated across the media is how much do you go for the tried and proven, and how much do you pick on form. This is especially being raised when it comes to whether Lucas Glover should be in the USA side.

A few weeks ago, well prior to the Wyndham Championship to be exact, Lucas Glover was on no-one’s radar for Ryder Cup selection. He was a 43-year-old who had never played in the Ryder Cup and who was 112th in FedEx Cup points table and 118th in the world rankings. Even to get into the FedEx Playoffs he needed to finish in the top two at the Wyndhams. He won. This moved him to 49th in the FedEx. The first of the playoffs, the St Jude Championship, he also won. This moved to 4th in the FedEx standings and 30th in the world rankings.

Do you pick on recent form, in which case Lucas Glover is an obvious pick. Or do you take a longer-term view, the old “form is temporary, class is permanent” argument and leave out Glover for someone who is performing worse than him at present?

In a weird way, Ryder Cup selection would complete a sort of circle for Glover, well maybe a lopsided oval. He won the US Open in 2009, but did not get selected for the next Ryder Cup, in 2010. He did play the 2009 Presidents Cup. Ten of the 12-man team qualified he and Hunter Mahan were Fred Couples’ two captain’s picks. Now could Glover play in a Ryder Cup in a season in which he did not even play in any of the Majors?

Glover is 16th in the Ryder Cup qualification table and his only hope of qualifying automatically is if he finishes first in the BMW Championship. Even then, he will need results to go his way elsewhere in the field.