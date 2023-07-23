The Open Golf Live Leaderboard, Scores, Standings and Updates: Who Will Win The Claret Jug Today?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brian Harman takes a five-shot lead into the final day of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The American is in a commanding position, with only two players previously having held such a lead not having got the job done in the history of the championship.

The American is going to be under severe pressure, and the elements could hamper him, with rain and wind due to lash down at the course today.

He may also have a charging player or two to contend with, the impressive Cam Young (who finished 2nd at last year's Open) will be in the final group with him. While Jon Rahm, fresh off a 63 on Saturday, and Viktor Hovland will be trying to put the pressure on from the penultimate group.

Could players further back still have a chance of winning The Claret Jug? Well it isn't impossible, but the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are going to have to rely on a slip up from the leader.

Follow all the latest action and updates with the live blog below.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023