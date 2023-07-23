The Open Golf Live Leaderboard, Scores, Standings and Updates: Who Will Win The Claret Jug Today?

Brian Harman takes a five-shot lead into the final day of the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The American is in a commanding position, with only two players previously having held such a lead not having got the job done in the history of the championship.
The American is going to be under severe pressure, and the elements could hamper him, with rain and wind due to lash down at the course today.
He may also have a charging player or two to contend with, the impressive Cam Young (who finished 2nd at last year's Open) will be in the final group with him. While Jon Rahm, fresh off a 63 on Saturday, and Viktor Hovland will be trying to put the pressure on from the penultimate group.
Could players further back still have a chance of winning The Claret Jug? Well it isn't impossible, but the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are going to have to rely on a slip up from the leader.
Follow all the latest action and updates with the live blog below.
OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023
PIN POSITIONS
The pin positions for the final round of The 151st Open.
Along with the tee times, there looks to be some rather tasty looking pin positions for Sunday!
TEE TIMES
As mentioned, the leaders aren't off till 2.15pm local time, which is just under six hours. If you want to check out the times for the final day then we have you covered, with the full tee times here.
FINAL DAY UNDERWAY
We are underway at Royal Liverpool! Well, the leaders aren't off until 2.15pm, in six hours time, but there is still plenty of golf between now and then, with the stand-out group being at 8.45, with Brooks Koepka and World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, paired together for the final round.
Conditions are looking gloomy, at best, so we will keep you updated on that. For now though, we have three pairs out on the course, with Silver Medal winner Christo Lamprecht, Scott Stallings and Bryson DeChambeau over-par
THE FINAL COUNTDOWN
Morning all, did you get a better night's sleep than Brian Harman? The way he has been playing, I bet he slept like a log.