Topgolf Glasgow Announces Opening Date

Topgolf’s first Scottish destination is preparing to open its doors to the public on Friday 16th December at 10am with the grand opening of the brand new Glasgow facility in Rutherglen.

The concept has taken the world by storm with venues in the USA, UK, Australia, Germany, Mexico, Thailand, and the UAE. Glaswegians can expect world-class entertainment along with great food and drink from the global leader in golf entertainment.

Topgolf Glasgow is powered by Toptracer technology, the most trusted ball-tracing technology as seen on television at major golf events and driving ranges around the world. Players can expect detailed feedback on their swing and to understand golf in a way they’ve never seen before.

Golfers, and non-golfers, can choose from a wide range of fun and interactive games including the signature Topgolf game designed for all skill levels, the fan-favourite Angry Birds game, a variety of virtual courses, and much more. The range features multiple on-field, illuminated targets, with 72 climate-controlled, all-weather bays, each able to hold six people.

As well as enjoying games, Players can sample US hospitality at its finest with the addition of a full bar and kitchen, including classic dishes such as chicken & waffles, the double smokehouse burger, and the brisket grilled cheese. The bar completes the offering with signature cocktails and local beers.

Simon Green, Director of Operations for Topgolf Glasgow said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the energy of the city in the run-up to opening the doors of our first Scottish venue. Our newly recruited Playmakers are busy training and excited to welcome in our first Players ahead of Christmas.

“Those familiar with Topgolf already will recognise many hallmarks of what makes a night out here so special, including the unique games, delicious food, and party atmosphere. With our new technology in place, we really can’t wait to show Scotland what we’re all about and welcome everyone of all ages from across the country to join us.”

Topgolf is a key part of Clyde Gateway, one of Scotland’s biggest and most ambitious regeneration programmes, backed by South Lanarkshire Council, Clyde Gateway and the Scottish Government.