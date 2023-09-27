Titleist And FootJoy Drop Special Edition Ryder Cup Merchandise

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Whether you’re backing team Europe or the red, white and blue of the USA in at the Ryder Cup in Rome this week, you can now show your support through a range of clothing, bags and special edition wedges from Titleist and FootJoy.

We’re sure there will be plenty of color and noise among the crowd at Marco Simone, Rome, Italy this week, but for those supporting the teams from home, there are some really cool ways to show your allegiance. Titleist Vokey wedges have been the benchmark for performance in the wedge marketplace for some time now and are often considered some of the best golf wedges. There will now be the option to pick up a special edition, laser etched, Ryder Cup themed Vokey SM9 wedge. The USA themed wedge see’s a rippling US flag waving across the back of the blade, whereas if you’re supporting the likes of Rory McIlroy and the rest of the European contingent, your Vokey wedge will come etched with a parade of stars. While we can’t guarantee you’ll hit wedge shots in the same calibre as what you’ll see on coverage this weekend, you’ll at least have some cool kit to try and replicate them! We’re not sure what these will retail at just yet, but they’re definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

Ryder Cup themed SM9 wedges (Image credit: Acushnet)

For those supporting Luke Donald’s European side this week and after a new golf bag, it’s worth checking out the Titleist UK website where you can find four styles of team Europe bags, as well as some Italy themed, Ryder Cup style bags. You can choose between the large Tour bags that will be very similar to those used by the players this week, or for those of you who like to carry there is the option of the Players 4 StaDry - a mainstay in our best golf stand bags guide, as well as a pencil bag option, perfect for a quick nine holes.

Ryder Cup Europe Tour Bag | Available at Titleist This full-size team Europe Tour bag will be one very similar to what the players will be using this week in Rome

Ryder Cup Europe Players 4 StaDry bag | Available at Titleist This Ryder Cup themed stand bag is lightweight and waterproof so you can play whatever the weather

Ryder Cup Premium Carry Bag | Available at Titleist Perfect for a quick 9 holes or a range session, this small carry bag is a great way to show support to team Europe

On the FootJoy website there are a few Ryder Cup garments on offer that come logo’d with the Ryder Cup badge. From casual ‘1927’ themed T-Shirts ($45) - the first Ryder Cup held in Massachusetts and won by the USA, to some really smart tonal polo’s ($98) there is a lot to like about this special edition line. The 1927 Trophy Hoodie ($240) would have to be my favorites from the collection. The former of the two is made from luxury Merino Wool with a discreet side-armed trophy logo, this versatile hoody will look great both on the golf course, out with friends while remaining comfy when chilling at home.

Ryder Cup Lisle Color Block Polo| Available at FootJoy Made from moisture wicking materials, this polo will have you cool and comfortable in the hottest days

Ryder Cup 1927 Trophy Hoodie | Available at FootJoy This lightweight hoodie is the definition of versatile. It will have you looking great both on and off the course.

1927 Trophy Tee | Available at FootJoy This casual tee is great for chilling at home or hitting the range, the perfect reminder of the first ever Ryder Cup

1927 Trophy Tonal Print | Available at FootJoy This limited edition polo helps you celebrate the 44th Ryder Cup in style with a pattern made up of the trophy.

Ryder Cup Multi-Stripe Self Collar | Available at FootJoy Support the USA with this red, white and blue striped polo made from easy care fabric.

Ryder Cup Full-Zip Hybrid Jacket | Available at FootJoy With front pockets and full zip construction, this versatile jacket will keep you warm on and off the course

While both sides go to battle in the city home of the colosseum, we will watch on eagerly to see if it’s blue and gold or the stars and stripes who take home the spoils.