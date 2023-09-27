Titleist And FootJoy Drop Special Edition Ryder Cup Merchandise
With the Ryder Cup getting underway on Friday, now is the chance to grab some special edition merchandise to show which team you’re supporting
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Whether you’re backing team Europe or the red, white and blue of the USA in at the Ryder Cup in Rome this week, you can now show your support through a range of clothing, bags and special edition wedges from Titleist and FootJoy.
We’re sure there will be plenty of color and noise among the crowd at Marco Simone, Rome, Italy this week, but for those supporting the teams from home, there are some really cool ways to show your allegiance. Titleist Vokey wedges have been the benchmark for performance in the wedge marketplace for some time now and are often considered some of the best golf wedges. There will now be the option to pick up a special edition, laser etched, Ryder Cup themed Vokey SM9 wedge. The USA themed wedge see’s a rippling US flag waving across the back of the blade, whereas if you’re supporting the likes of Rory McIlroy and the rest of the European contingent, your Vokey wedge will come etched with a parade of stars. While we can’t guarantee you’ll hit wedge shots in the same calibre as what you’ll see on coverage this weekend, you’ll at least have some cool kit to try and replicate them! We’re not sure what these will retail at just yet, but they’re definitely worth keeping an eye out for.
For those supporting Luke Donald’s European side this week and after a new golf bag, it’s worth checking out the Titleist UK website where you can find four styles of team Europe bags, as well as some Italy themed, Ryder Cup style bags. You can choose between the large Tour bags that will be very similar to those used by the players this week, or for those of you who like to carry there is the option of the Players 4 StaDry - a mainstay in our best golf stand bags guide, as well as a pencil bag option, perfect for a quick nine holes.
Ryder Cup Europe Tour Bag | Available at Titleist
This full-size team Europe Tour bag will be one very similar to what the players will be using this week in Rome
Ryder Cup Europe Players 4 StaDry bag | Available at Titleist
This Ryder Cup themed stand bag is lightweight and waterproof so you can play whatever the weather
Ryder Cup Premium Carry Bag | Available at Titleist
Perfect for a quick 9 holes or a range session, this small carry bag is a great way to show support to team Europe
On the FootJoy website there are a few Ryder Cup garments on offer that come logo’d with the Ryder Cup badge. From casual ‘1927’ themed T-Shirts ($45) - the first Ryder Cup held in Massachusetts and won by the USA, to some really smart tonal polo’s ($98) there is a lot to like about this special edition line. The 1927 Trophy Hoodie ($240) would have to be my favorites from the collection. The former of the two is made from luxury Merino Wool with a discreet side-armed trophy logo, this versatile hoody will look great both on the golf course, out with friends while remaining comfy when chilling at home.
Ryder Cup Lisle Color Block Polo| Available at FootJoy
Made from moisture wicking materials, this polo will have you cool and comfortable in the hottest days
Ryder Cup 1927 Trophy Hoodie | Available at FootJoy
This lightweight hoodie is the definition of versatile. It will have you looking great both on and off the course.
1927 Trophy Tee | Available at FootJoy
This casual tee is great for chilling at home or hitting the range, the perfect reminder of the first ever Ryder Cup
1927 Trophy Tonal Print | Available at FootJoy
This limited edition polo helps you celebrate the 44th Ryder Cup in style with a pattern made up of the trophy.
Ryder Cup Multi-Stripe Self Collar | Available at FootJoy
Support the USA with this red, white and blue striped polo made from easy care fabric.
Ryder Cup Full-Zip Hybrid Jacket | Available at FootJoy
With front pockets and full zip construction, this versatile jacket will keep you warm on and off the course
While both sides go to battle in the city home of the colosseum, we will watch on eagerly to see if it’s blue and gold or the stars and stripes who take home the spoils.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
-
Ryder Cup 2023 - Which Team Drives The Ball Furthest?
The Ryder Cup is full of bombers from USA and Europe, but which side hits it the furthest off the tee?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
No Tiger, Phil Or Sergio - 10 Big Name Stars Missing The 2023 Ryder Cup
Some of the biggest names from Europe and the US are competing in the match at Marco Simone, but there are some notable absentees
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ryder Cup 2023 - Which Team Drives The Ball Furthest?
The Ryder Cup is full of bombers from USA and Europe, but which side hits it the furthest off the tee?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
No Tiger, Phil Or Sergio - 10 Big Name Stars Missing The 2023 Ryder Cup
Some of the biggest names from Europe and the US are competing in the match at Marco Simone, but there are some notable absentees
By Mike Hall Published
-
'There Were A Lot Of Tears Shed' - McIlroy After Emotional Video From Caddie Diamond
Rory McIlroy said tears were shed after the European team were shown emotional video messages in Rome - with his coming from caddie and friend Harry Diamond
By Paul Higham Published
-
Harrington Warns Crowd Bad Behaviour ‘Now Bigger Than Ever’ At Ryder Cup
Speaking to Telegraph Sport, the 2021 European captain claimed it's not just the players who are being targeted by heckling
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Winning A Ryder Cup Away 'One Of The Biggest Achievements In Golf' - McIlroy
After four straight comprehensive home wins, Rory McIlroy says winning a Ryder Cup on the road is "probably one of the biggest achievements in golf"
By Paul Higham Published
-
'Come Sunday They Might Be Leaking Oil' - Clark Warns Fatigue Factor Could Hurt Europe
Wyndham Clark says Europe's players could struggle with mental fatigue on Ryder Cup Sunday after playing much more golf in the build-up
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tradition Or Drama? Euro Stars Split On Ryder Cup Playoff
Should the Solheim and Ryder Cups be decided by a playoff in the event of a tie?
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Colin Montgomerie Captains Gareth Bale And Novak Djokovic To Glory In Ryder Cup All Star Match
The former Team Europe Ryder Cup captain claimed victory in the inaugural contest
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated