Titleist And FootJoy Drop Special Edition Ryder Cup Merchandise

With the Ryder Cup getting underway on Friday, now is the chance to grab some special edition merchandise to show which team you’re supporting

(Image credit: Acushnet)
Sam De'Ath
By Sam De'Ath
published

Whether you’re backing team Europe or the red, white and blue of the USA in at the Ryder Cup in Rome this week, you can now show your support through a range of clothing, bags and special edition wedges from Titleist and FootJoy.

We’re sure there will be plenty of color and noise among the crowd at Marco Simone, Rome, Italy this week, but for those supporting the teams from home, there are some really cool ways to show your allegiance. Titleist Vokey wedges have been the benchmark for performance in the wedge marketplace for some time now and are often considered some of the best golf wedges. There will now be the option to pick up a special edition, laser etched, Ryder Cup themed Vokey SM9 wedge. The USA themed wedge see’s a rippling US flag waving across the back of the blade, whereas if you’re supporting the likes of Rory McIlroy and the rest of the European contingent, your Vokey wedge will come etched with a parade of stars. While we can’t guarantee you’ll hit wedge shots in the same calibre as what you’ll see on coverage this weekend, you’ll at least have some cool kit to try and replicate them! We’re not sure what these will retail at just yet, but they’re definitely worth keeping an eye out for.

Titleist And FootJoy Drop Special Edition Collection Ahead Of The 2023 Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup themed SM9 wedges

(Image credit: Acushnet)

For those supporting Luke Donald’s European side this week and after a new golf bag, it’s worth checking out the Titleist UK website where you can find four styles of team Europe bags, as well as some Italy themed, Ryder Cup style bags. You can choose between the large Tour bags that will be very similar to those used by the players this week, or for those of you who like to carry there is the option of the Players 4 StaDry - a mainstay in our best golf stand bags guide, as well as a pencil bag option, perfect for a quick nine holes.

While both sides go to battle in the city home of the colosseum, we will watch on eagerly to see if it’s blue and gold or the stars and stripes who take home the spoils.

Staff Writer

Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.

Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.


Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?


Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°

Hybrid: Ping G430 19°

Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°

Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021 


