Tiger Woods Set For TGL Debut As Week 2 Line-Ups Revealed

Tiger Woods will make his TGL debut during week two of the prime-time indoor golf league after being confirmed as part of Jupiter Links GC's starting trio to take on Los Angeles GC.

Following a fascinating and successful start for the hi-tech competition, which boasted peak viewing figures of around one million people as The Bay thumped New York on opening night, anticipation levels are set to go up a notch as the 15-time Major champion enters the fray with his team on Tuesday.

Woods - who co-founded TGL alongside Rory McIlroy - was last in competitive action right towards the end of the year as he and son Charlie pushed Bernhard and Jason Langer all the way at the 2024 PNC Championship before falling in a tense playoff at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Now, after a few weeks of rest, Woods is set to line up alongside Kevin Kisner and Max Homa inside SoFi Center, with Tom Kim the remaining member of Jupiter Links who will sit out the Floridians' opening TGL clash.

Kim's omission could be seen as a surprise given Woods and Kisner's world-ranking position combines at 1,957 while Homa is currently down at World No.40. Meanwhile, the Korean is ranked highest at World No.23.

Regardless, it is 49-year-old Woods who will strike the opening tee shot on 'The Plank' - the 376-yard par-4 first hole - with his side holding first possession of The Hammer as well.

On the opposite side of the arena, England's Justin Rose will return from leading the Great Britain & Ireland squad at the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi to head up LAGC's trio of stars in match two of TGL.

With no Tommy Fleetwood - who has already committed to competing in the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic - Ryder Cup teammate Rose is to be capably backed up by two American juggernauts in Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, the World No.4 and 13, respectively.

Their status as two of the best players anywhere in the world potentially justifies the Californian outfit's reputation as the bookmakers' favorites, not only for this week's clash but also for the inaugural SoFi Cup.

LA is one of just two teams in TGL with an average OWGR inside the top-20 (19), with Boston Common - who feature next week and include World No.3 McIlroy - boasting a higher number (10).

The action is due to begin at 7pm ET on Tuesday, January 14, with coverage available live on ESPN and ESPN+.