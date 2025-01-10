Tiger Woods Set For TGL Debut As Week 2 Line-Ups Revealed
Ahead of Los Angeles GC vs Jupiter Links GC in week two of TGL, Tiger Woods has been confirmed as part of the Floridian squad's starting trio...
Tiger Woods will make his TGL debut during week two of the prime-time indoor golf league after being confirmed as part of Jupiter Links GC's starting trio to take on Los Angeles GC.
Following a fascinating and successful start for the hi-tech competition, which boasted peak viewing figures of around one million people as The Bay thumped New York on opening night, anticipation levels are set to go up a notch as the 15-time Major champion enters the fray with his team on Tuesday.
Woods - who co-founded TGL alongside Rory McIlroy - was last in competitive action right towards the end of the year as he and son Charlie pushed Bernhard and Jason Langer all the way at the 2024 PNC Championship before falling in a tense playoff at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.
Now, after a few weeks of rest, Woods is set to line up alongside Kevin Kisner and Max Homa inside SoFi Center, with Tom Kim the remaining member of Jupiter Links who will sit out the Floridians' opening TGL clash.
Kim's omission could be seen as a surprise given Woods and Kisner's world-ranking position combines at 1,957 while Homa is currently down at World No.40. Meanwhile, the Korean is ranked highest at World No.23.
Who you got for week 2? 📺: Tuesday, 7pm ET @espn pic.twitter.com/DikjeeDRFgJanuary 10, 2025
Regardless, it is 49-year-old Woods who will strike the opening tee shot on 'The Plank' - the 376-yard par-4 first hole - with his side holding first possession of The Hammer as well.
On the opposite side of the arena, England's Justin Rose will return from leading the Great Britain & Ireland squad at the Team Cup in Abu Dhabi to head up LAGC's trio of stars in match two of TGL.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
With no Tommy Fleetwood - who has already committed to competing in the DP World Tour's Dubai Desert Classic - Ryder Cup teammate Rose is to be capably backed up by two American juggernauts in Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala, the World No.4 and 13, respectively.
Their status as two of the best players anywhere in the world potentially justifies the Californian outfit's reputation as the bookmakers' favorites, not only for this week's clash but also for the inaugural SoFi Cup.
A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf)
A photo posted by on
LA is one of just two teams in TGL with an average OWGR inside the top-20 (19), with Boston Common - who feature next week and include World No.3 McIlroy - boasting a higher number (10).
The action is due to begin at 7pm ET on Tuesday, January 14, with coverage available live on ESPN and ESPN+.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Revealed: How Much Golf Clubs Made From 'Best Year Ever For Green Fee Revenue'
A new report into visiting green fees found that golf clubs in the UK and Ireland enjoyed record income in 2024 mainly from online tee time bookings
By Paul Higham Published
-
Report: Rory McIlroy Tipped For India Debut In Lucrative New Tournament
The Hindustan Times is reporting that Delhi Golf Club will host a $5 million event towards the latter stages of the DP World Tour's 2025 campaign
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Off To Strong Start After ESPN Viewing Figures Released
The first night of TGL action drew viewing figures that peaked at over one million says broadcaster ESPN
By Paul Higham Published
-
Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Faces Fresh Logo Challenge From Puma
The legal issues for Tiger Woods' new company Sun Day Red's logo keep coming as now sportswear giant Puma has launched a fresh challenge
By Paul Higham Published
-
TGL: Ludvig Aberg Stars As The Bay GC Thrashes New York GC
The first ever TGL match is in the books, and it was a big 9-2 win for Ludvig Aberg's The Bay GC over Xander Schauffele's New York GC
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Is 'The Hammer' In TGL?
As part of the inaugural TGL campaign, there are a number of tactical tools available to each team - with one of the most interesting being The Hammer...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Watch TGL Golf: Live Streams & TV Channels As Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's New Hi-Tech League Begins
A new indoor league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy gets underway in 2025 – here's all the information on how to watch TGL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Report: Tiger Woods Beats Scheffler And McIlroy To $10m PIP Payout
For a third time in four years, the 15-time Major winner topped the Player Impact Program, with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy completing the podium spots
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Are LIV Golfers Involved In TGL?
The TGL features 24 of the most recognizable players on the planet but there is a glaring omission with no LIV Golfers present for the two-month long event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
18 TGL Questions Answered Ahead Of New Hi-Tech Golf League
With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL starting in 2025 we've answered some of the most popular questions on the new hi-tech team league
By Paul Higham Published