Tiger Woods Spotted On The Bag For Son Charlie At Florida Event

Tiger Woods has been spotted caddying for his son Charlie at the Florida High School State Championship in the latest sign he could be approaching a playing return.

After Woods had ankle surgery in April, sightings of the 15-time Major winner were unsurprisingly rare as he recovered from his latest injury setback. However, in recent weeks he has been spotted far more regularly.

In October, he was seen hitting full shots for the first time since the surgery, then he paid a visit to a course he designed, El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante, as it hosted the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship for the first time.

However, the most encouraging sign he was making solid progress from his surgery came shortly after when, earlier this month, he was seen caddying for son Charlie on each round of his participation in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, where he finished T17.

Following that effort, Woods revealed he was now pain free following the ankle surgery, though he did admit his stint caddying for Charlie had taken a toll, revealing to the Associated Press: “I’m pretty sore after caddying for four. It was a flat course, thank God.”

Thankfully, though, it appears it wasn’t enough to give him an injury setback as he has now been spotted caddying for Charlie again during the tournament at the Mission Resort & Club near Orlando.

The chances are Tiger enjoyed what he saw from Charlie, too. After he shot a 78 to finish T36 on the first day, during his second round, Woods Jr improved with a 76 that included a chip-in as he went on to finish T26.

As for Tiger, there is still no confirmation as to when he will make his return to competitive action, although a spot in the 20-player field is still available for a tournament he hosts, the Hero World Challenge, which begins in the Bahamas on 30 November.

Following that is December’s PNC Championship, where Woods has regularly played alongside Charlie, and, perhaps crucially, he can make use of a cart.

