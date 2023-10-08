Tiger Woods Seen Hitting Full Shots For First Time Since April Surgery

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sightings of Tiger Woods have been a rare occurrence in 2023, especially since the 15-time Major winner underwent ankle surgery to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture.

However, back in September, Woods was spotted at Liberty National alongside Rickie Fowler and Will Zalatoris, with Woods filmed hitting one-handed chip shots whilst at the Nexus Cup.

This fuelled speculation that his rehab and recovery was going well, and now, at Pebble Beach's short course - The Hay - Woods has been spotted hitting full shots for the very first time.

Tiger sighting at Pebble 👀 pic.twitter.com/jCpJ1K9i5LOctober 7, 2023 See more

Along with the video at Liberty National, the 47-year-old was spotted caddying for his son, Charlie, at the Last Chance Regional, a tournament which Charlie actually won, shooting a six-under 66 in the process.

In the video, which was published by TGR Live and then immediately shared by the PGA Tour and TWLegion, we see Woods striking wedge shots at the par 3 course in Monterey Peninsula, with the American hosting the TGR Jr. Invitational this weekend at Pebble Beach Resorts.

So, with Woods seemingly recovering well from his ankle surgery, attention now turns to when he may return to competitive action. Well, if history is to go by, it will likely be at the Hero World Challenge or PNC Championship, with one reporter speculating it could be the former.

Woods was last seen at the 2023 Masters, an event he was forced to withdraw from (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a tweet on X/Twitter, Golf Channel's Todd Lewis wrote: "I believe there is a good chance we will see @TigerWoods tee it up at the Hero World Challenge later this year."

Back in 2022, Woods was scheduled to play in the Hero World Challenge, a tournament that he hosts, but was forced to withdraw after developing plantar fasciitis in his right foot.

A few weeks later, Woods played in the PNC Championship, with the use of a cart, alongside his son, Charlie. Although there is currently no news of when the 82-time PGA Tour winner will tee it up next, it will likely be at one of these two tournaments.