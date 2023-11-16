Tiger Woods Spotted Hitting Golf Balls Again Ahead Of Potential Hero World Challenge Comeback Later This Month
Tiger Woods has dropped to an all-time low in the world ranking, but being spotted sharpening his short game could signal he's ready to launch his latest comeback
The wait looks like it's almost over and you can almost feel the excitement building as it looks more and more likely that Tiger Woods will be back in action on the golf course before the year is out.
The 15-time Major champion has not been since since April's Masters and has since tumbled down the Official World Golf Ranking to a record low of 1,307, beating his previous worst of 1,294 from February.
A return to action now seems imminent though after successful ankle fusion surgery, with the 47-year-old being spotted more and more on the golf course and hitting shots.
That's always a sign that the 82-time PGA Tour winner is getting ready for a return, and being spotted on a Bridgestone shoot pinching chip shots off the turf shows he's been working on his short game.
Decked out in his iconic Sunday red shirt and playing with Fred Couples in the video, Woods certainly looked the part once again.
There's no official confirmation on just when Woods will return to competitive action, but he's handily left a spot open in the field for the Hero World Challenge event which he hosts, so there's excitement at the possibility of him returning in the Bahamas on 30 November.
Following that is December’s PNC Championship, where Woods has regularly played alongside Charlie, and where, crucially, he can make use of a cart.
Woods has been spotted caddying for his son Charlie at the Florida High School State Championship in the latest sign he could be approaching a playing return.
And he's also been spotted hitting full shots at Pebble Beach recently, again showing that he is on the road back to competitive golf.
🚨Tiger nipping a wedge during the Bridgestone shoot last week 👀 (📸: fosterlander / IG) pic.twitter.com/UrX50qIqJnNovember 16, 2023
And Woods will certainly be hitting shots in January when he tees it up in the new TGL he is spearheading alongside Rory McIlroy.
The TGL is set to hit the ESPN screens at the start of January - where Woods will be taking part as a player-owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club.
A high-tech indoor golf league, the run-up to the TGL has had a couple of speed bumps, with first Jon Rahm pulling out before the venue for the event was damaged after a power cut.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
5 Rory McIlroy Near-Misses At Majors Since His Last Win At The 2014 PGA Championship
The Northern Irishman has come close on several occasions to ending his long-running Major drought
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Can You Use A Caddie In A Club Competition?
If you're considering getting yourself a caddie prior to your club comp this weekend, here's what you should know
By Michael Weston Published