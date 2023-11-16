Tiger Woods Spotted Hitting Golf Balls Again Ahead Of Potential Hero World Challenge Comeback Later This Month

The wait looks like it's almost over and you can almost feel the excitement building as it looks more and more likely that Tiger Woods will be back in action on the golf course before the year is out.

The 15-time Major champion has not been since since April's Masters and has since tumbled down the Official World Golf Ranking to a record low of 1,307, beating his previous worst of 1,294 from February.

A return to action now seems imminent though after successful ankle fusion surgery, with the 47-year-old being spotted more and more on the golf course and hitting shots.

That's always a sign that the 82-time PGA Tour winner is getting ready for a return, and being spotted on a Bridgestone shoot pinching chip shots off the turf shows he's been working on his short game.

Decked out in his iconic Sunday red shirt and playing with Fred Couples in the video, Woods certainly looked the part once again.

There's no official confirmation on just when Woods will return to competitive action, but he's handily left a spot open in the field for the Hero World Challenge event which he hosts, so there's excitement at the possibility of him returning in the Bahamas on 30 November.

Following that is December’s PNC Championship, where Woods has regularly played alongside Charlie, and where, crucially, he can make use of a cart.

Woods has been spotted caddying for his son Charlie at the Florida High School State Championship in the latest sign he could be approaching a playing return.

And he's also been spotted hitting full shots at Pebble Beach recently, again showing that he is on the road back to competitive golf.

🚨Tiger nipping a wedge during the Bridgestone shoot last week 👀 (📸: fosterlander / IG) pic.twitter.com/UrX50qIqJnNovember 16, 2023

And Woods will certainly be hitting shots in January when he tees it up in the new TGL he is spearheading alongside Rory McIlroy.

The TGL is set to hit the ESPN screens at the start of January - where Woods will be taking part as a player-owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club.

A high-tech indoor golf league, the run-up to the TGL has had a couple of speed bumps, with first Jon Rahm pulling out before the venue for the event was damaged after a power cut.