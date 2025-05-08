Charlie Woods Falls Short In US Open Qualifying

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods fell short in his quest for the 2025 US Open after shooting a three-over-par 75 at Florida's Wellington Golf Club.

The 16-year-old was teeing it up in one of the many regional qualifying events where a limited number of players make it through to one of the 13 Final Qualifying sites ahead of next month's championship at Oakmont.

Woods Jr was seven shy of the 68 score needed to advance through to final stage, with Arth Sinha (66), Matthew Marigliano (67), Tyler Stachkunas (68) and Carson Kiawonn (68) progressing.

His 75 is an improvement on last year's effort, where he carded a nine-over 81 at he Legacy Golf & Tennis Club.

The golfing prodigy, who has starred in five PNC Championships alongside his father, Tiger, had a successful 2024 campaign where he qualified for his first US Junior Amateur Championship. He was unable to progress to the match play knockout stages at Southern Hills, however, after shooting 22-over-par for 36 holes.

The maximum age for competing at the US Junior is 18 so Charlie has another three further years of eligibility for the event.

Woods was back on the big stage earlier this year in the prestigious Sage Valley Junior Invitational, where he finished T25th at 11-over-par after rounds of 78, 73, 73 and 75.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He ended the 72-hole event 20 strokes behind winner Miles Russell, the no.1-ranked played in the AJGA rankings.

Charlie made his first hole-in-one at the 2024 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

His next PNC Championship appearance alongside Dad, Tiger, could be in doubt after the 15-time Major winner underwent surgery for a ruptured achilles tendon in March.

The PNC takes place in December, nine months after his surgery, and the use of carts is allowed so it seems like there is a good chance the pair could tee it up again, albeit there is no guarantee.

They lost out to Team Langer in a playoff last year for their second runner-up finish in the family event, which is open to Major and The Players Championship winners and their family members.