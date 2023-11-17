Charlie Woods Gets One Over On Tiger By Winning Title His Dad Never Did
Charlie Woods may never beat Tiger's 15 Majors but he did claim a State Championship title that his dad never managed to win
It seems an impossible task following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, but his son Charlie has already done something his father never did by winning a high school State Championship title.
With Tiger watching on in the crowd, Charlie Woods, a 14-year-old freshman at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, shot 78 and 76 as his team won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship at Mission Inn Resort.
Woods finished 26th overall and was fourth of the five golfers on his team, but nonetheless the most talked about teenager in golf still contributed to his first State Championship title.
His father may have 15 Major titles and be one of the greatest golfers ever to swing a club, but Tiger never won a State Championship at high school, and from what we've seen of their relationship Charlie will no doubt been keen to point that out.
Dressed all in black, Tiger was keeping a low profile as he watched his son in action during the State Championship - just appearing in the background of pictures as the team celebrated their victory.
Tiger made a more high-profile appearance in Charlie's previous even as he caddied for his son in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, where he finished T17.
Bucs are @FHSAA STATE CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/YMiyScs98TNovember 15, 2023
Tiger and Charlie have also played together at the PNC Championship - and that event in December could be part of his latest comeback from injury, but he could also be back later this month in the Hero World Challenge event he hosts in the Bahamas.
The State Championship though was all about Charlie, who is already the most talked-about teenager in the sport and interest in his development will only increase as he gets older.
Trying to follow in Tiger's tracks looks an impossible task, but while he may never get near to his dad's 82 PGA Tour titles or 15 Major wins, at least the teenager has achieved something his father never did.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
