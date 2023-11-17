Charlie Woods Gets One Over On Tiger By Winning Title His Dad Never Did

It seems an impossible task following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods, but his son Charlie has already done something his father never did by winning a high school State Championship title.

With Tiger watching on in the crowd, Charlie Woods, a 14-year-old freshman at The Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, shot 78 and 76 as his team won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class A state championship at Mission Inn Resort.

Woods finished 26th overall and was fourth of the five golfers on his team, but nonetheless the most talked about teenager in golf still contributed to his first State Championship title.

His father may have 15 Major titles and be one of the greatest golfers ever to swing a club, but Tiger never won a State Championship at high school, and from what we've seen of their relationship Charlie will no doubt been keen to point that out.

Dressed all in black, Tiger was keeping a low profile as he watched his son in action during the State Championship - just appearing in the background of pictures as the team celebrated their victory.

Tiger made a more high-profile appearance in Charlie's previous even as he caddied for his son in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, where he finished T17.

Tiger and Charlie have also played together at the PNC Championship - and that event in December could be part of his latest comeback from injury, but he could also be back later this month in the Hero World Challenge event he hosts in the Bahamas.

The State Championship though was all about Charlie, who is already the most talked-about teenager in the sport and interest in his development will only increase as he gets older.

Trying to follow in Tiger's tracks looks an impossible task, but while he may never get near to his dad's 82 PGA Tour titles or 15 Major wins, at least the teenager has achieved something his father never did.