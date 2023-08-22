Tiger Woods Spotted On Golf Course Watching Son Charlie

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods is continuing his recovery from ankle surgery following his withdrawal from The Masters in April. However, while there’s still no timeline for a potential return to competitive action for the 15-time Major winner, there are encouraging signs that he’s making progress.

Earlier in the month, it was reported that Woods was "walking fine" at Old Palm Golf Club in Florida whilst accompanying son Charlie in a junior tournament.

Now, a TikTok user, tiendogolf, has posted a video on the social media platform showing Woods again in attendance with Charlie on the course. The user wrote: “What an awesome experience playing in a tournament and the GOAT (aka Tiger) shows up”.

In the brief clip, which was subsequently shared by Woods fan account twspot on Instagram, the 47-year-old is seen leaning on a golf cart with his injured right leg, which appears to be strapped, propped against it.

There is also an image of Woods standing freely while smiling and posing for a photograph, along with an image of a Titleist golf cap he signed for the lucky recipient.

Woods has rarely been seen in public since he limped out of the first Major of the year at Augusta National during the third round. That was put down to a reaggravation of the plantar fasciitis that had originally forced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge five months earlier.

Soon after his Masters withdrawal, though, a statement released on Woods’ social media platforms explained he had undergone a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.

That meant he wasn’t able to compete in any of the three remaining Majors, and there is currently no official word on when he will return to action. However, the recent sightings will offer plenty of hope that a comeback may be in the offiing for 2024.

Even though Woods has not competed in months, that hasn’t affected his influence in the game. At the beginning of August, he was appointed to the role of Player Director on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board following the Tour’s shock merger with the Saudi Public Investment fund that finances LIV Golf.