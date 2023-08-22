Tiger Woods Spotted On Golf Course Watching Son Charlie
The 15-time Major winner has been filmed watching his son Charlie as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery
Tiger Woods is continuing his recovery from ankle surgery following his withdrawal from The Masters in April. However, while there’s still no timeline for a potential return to competitive action for the 15-time Major winner, there are encouraging signs that he’s making progress.
Earlier in the month, it was reported that Woods was "walking fine" at Old Palm Golf Club in Florida whilst accompanying son Charlie in a junior tournament.
Now, a TikTok user, tiendogolf, has posted a video on the social media platform showing Woods again in attendance with Charlie on the course. The user wrote: “What an awesome experience playing in a tournament and the GOAT (aka Tiger) shows up”.
In the brief clip, which was subsequently shared by Woods fan account twspot on Instagram, the 47-year-old is seen leaning on a golf cart with his injured right leg, which appears to be strapped, propped against it.
There is also an image of Woods standing freely while smiling and posing for a photograph, along with an image of a Titleist golf cap he signed for the lucky recipient.
Woods has rarely been seen in public since he limped out of the first Major of the year at Augusta National during the third round. That was put down to a reaggravation of the plantar fasciitis that had originally forced his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge five months earlier.
Soon after his Masters withdrawal, though, a statement released on Woods’ social media platforms explained he had undergone a subtalar fusion procedure on his right ankle to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.
That meant he wasn’t able to compete in any of the three remaining Majors, and there is currently no official word on when he will return to action. However, the recent sightings will offer plenty of hope that a comeback may be in the offiing for 2024.
Even though Woods has not competed in months, that hasn’t affected his influence in the game. At the beginning of August, he was appointed to the role of Player Director on the PGA Tour’s Policy Board following the Tour’s shock merger with the Saudi Public Investment fund that finances LIV Golf.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
