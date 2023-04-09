Woods Reveals Plantar Fasciitis 'Reaggravated' After Masters Withdrawal

On Sunday morning, Tiger Woods announced that he would be withdrawing from The Masters, with the 15-time Major winner seen in visible pain on Saturday afternoon as he battled the elements at Augusta National.

Now, in a tweet via his social media, Woods has revealed that the reason for his withdrawal was down to the 47-year-old "reaggravating my plantar fasciitis", a condition that affects a thick band of tissue called the fascia located at the bottom of the foot and running between the heel and toes.

In the tweet, Woods states that: "I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

It comes as no surprise that Woods has withdrawn because of the injury as, on Saturday afternoon, a video emerged which showed the five-time Green Jacket winner barely able to walk as he spoke to his caddie, Joe LaCava, under an umbrella.

Such was the impact of the video, Sky Sports commentator, Ewen Murray, revealed that he "shed a tear" watching it, with multiple individuals from the golf world expressing their sorrow at the footage.

Tiger had been nine-over-par for the tournament before withdrawing (Image credit: Getty Images)

In November 2022, Woods revealed that he had developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, with the condition forcing him out of the Hero World Challenge that week.

Put simply, plantar fasciitis is a common condition that involves the inflammation of tissue situated along the base of the foot connecting the heel bone to the toes. Symptoms include stabbing pain in the bottom of the foot, and it can lead to chronic heel pain if ignored.

Although unclear as to how severe the condition is, it's worth noting that it isn't the first time he has had to withdraw from tournaments due to injury, with Woods' career littered with injuries that date all the way back to 2002. As he now rests and recuperates, we will hope to see him at Oak Hill for the PGA Championship at the end of May but, first and foremost, we wish Tiger a speedy recovery!