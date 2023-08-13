Report: Tiger Woods Spotted 'Walking Fine' Whilst Attending Son's Junior Golf Event
The 15-time Major champion has not played since his latest surgery after hobbling out of the 87th Masters in April
Tiger Woods' hopes of playing competitive golf once more look to be on the rise after the injury-plagued former champion was reportedly seen walking unaided at Old Palm Golf Club whilst watching his son Charlie compete in a junior tournament.
Via Twitter, a fellow young player wrote, after reportedly seeing Woods, "seemed to be walking fine,” just four months after Woods underwent surgery after hobbling out of the 87th Masters in April during the third round.
Walking around Augusta for four days proved too much for Woods, who was suffering from post-traumatic arthritis as a result of a previous fracture.
Woods subsequently had ankle fusion in New York in April, known as subtalar fusion surgery, which ruled him out of the final three remaining Majors in 2023. There is no timeframe for Woods' return but, if the development of walking without a protective boot is true, it will give hope to fans that he will play professionally again in 2024.
The golfer recently joined the PGA Tour's policy board, describing men's professional golf as being at a 'critical point' amid the circuit's 'framework agreement' with LIV Golf's Saudi Arabian backers.
🚨#UPDATE from my post earlier tonight - a follower reached out and said Tiger was at a Junior tourney last week at Old Palm GC in FL and was seen walking with no boot. I confirmed to check and CW played in this tourney 👀 pic.twitter.com/L4HuMeJrYoAugust 12, 2023
Woods is expected to take on a more prominent role off the course after the PGA Tour made an abrupt U-turn by agreeing to try and broker a deal with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.
The PGA Tour recently confirmed their full 2024 schedule and Woods' influence was clear. The event he hosts, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera, was named one of eight signature events for next season with the tournament boasting more money as well as a cut, which Woods has long advocated.
