Tiger Woods and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren made a rare public appearance together as they attended a special ceremony marking their son Charlie’s commitment to Florida State.

The 15-time Major winner, who was married to Nordegren between 2004 and 2010, appeared fit and healthy at the ceremony, which took place at Benjamin High School, which Charlie attends, on Friday.

The 17-year-old verbally committed to Florida State University in February, writing on Instagram: "Excited to announce my commitment to play golf at Florida State University - go Noles!"

He is set to begin his college golf career in 2027, where he will play for the Seminoles alongside Miles Russell, who is the leading player in the AJGA Rolex Rankings.

Charlie Woods celebrates commitment to Florida State to golf with his parents including Tiger Woods on hand at Benjamin School signing ceremony @TBSAthletics1 @FSUGolf https://t.co/95h0dysBkxNovember 6, 2026

It is not the first time Woods and Nordegren have come together to celebrate their son's golfing achievements.

The pair also attended a ceremony in November 2025, when Charlie and his Benjamin High School teammates received commemorative rings after winning the Florida Class 1A State Championship.

They were also pictured together at a similar ceremony following the school's state championship triumph in 2023.

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The ceremony came just over a week after Charlie claimed the individual district title at the Florida Boys Golf State Championship, which helped Benjamin High School secure the team championship.

Charlie Woods will play for Florida State University from 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Charlie’s burgeoning golf career goes from strength to strength, his legendary dad has endured a more tumultuous time in 2026.

The 50-year-old has rarely been seen in public since emerging unscathed from a car accident in March.

Following the incident, Woods was charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Days later, he announced he was stepping away from golf indefinitely “to seek treatment and focus on my health.”

Sure enough, Woods checked into a rehab facility in Switzerland.

The treatment was to last three months but, following the news of his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump's breast cancer diagnosis, Woods returned to Florida at the end of May, before flying back to Switzerland shortly afterwards.

His stint in the facility ended in mid-June, when he returned to Florida.

In September, Woods entered a no-contest plea to a reduced charge of reckless driving in connection with the crash and was banned from driving for five years and was also ordered to pay $1,961 in fines and fees.

There is still no confirmation of when Tiger will return to competitive golf.

However, in early November, veteran Steven Alker revealed that Woods is considering playing in the big PGA Tour Champions events in 2027.

There is still a chance Woods could return to action this year, either at the Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, or the PNC Championship, where he regularly teams up with Charlie.

The pair missed the 2025 edition of the family-friendly event because Tiger was recovering from back surgery.

As yet, though, Woods has not confirmed whether he will play in either event, which will be held in December.