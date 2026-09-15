Fresh Tiger Woods Swing Video Ignites Hope Of Latest Comeback

A fresh Tiger Woods swing video has surfaced online, sparking hopes that the 15-time Major champion could make another comeback to professional golf.

Woods, now 50, has not played competitively since he missed the cut at the 2024 Open at Royal Troon.

Since then, has has undergone two operations on his back and surgery to fix his ruptured Achilles.

He also recently stepped away from the game "for a period of time" to undergo rehabilitation treatment in Switzerland after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a car accident in March of this year.

Woods rolled his SUV while attempting to overtake a trailer in Florida and admitted to police officers he had taken a "few" prescription medications, while two prescription painkillers were also found in his pocket.

He returned from rehab in June and was banned from driving for five years and hit with a four-figure fine in September after he agreed a plea deal.

In his latest appearance, he has been spotted on the range at the Nexus Cup clipping a few balls away with a swing that, remarkably, still looks almost as good as ever.

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The Nexus Cup is an exclusive two-day amateur event in New York that benefits Woods' TGR Foundation. It also gives those competing a chance to win prizes and get exclusive access to Woods, as well as other special guests.

A fresh Tiger Woods swing video 👀pic.twitter.com/oXW8t1FrlcSeptember 15, 2026

With what looks like some sort of mid iron, he appears to be swinging the club well. How his body feels at the minute is anyone's guess, but he doesn't seem to be guarding against any pain in the video, albeit he isn't swinging at full speed.

Asked by the host on the range how he is feeling and where he is in his process, Woods' response gave more cause for optimism.

"I can hit pretty much anything," he said.

What it all means in the long run for Woods remains to be seen. If a comeback is on his radar, he could be targeting the Hero World Challenge at the end of November, with a view to also competing alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in late December.

Woods missed last year's PNC Championship due to back surgery but he and Charlie have twice finished second: in 2024 and 2021.