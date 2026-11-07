Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Tee Times 2026: Final Round

The first of the DP World Tour's season-closing Play-Offs is set for a thrilling finish.

With just one round remaining in the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links, former LIV Golfer Jon Rahm leads by one shot on 18 under.

The Spaniard carded a 66 on Saturday to leave him in pole position for his 11th DP World Tour title, although two players, former Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta, are breathing down his neck.

They make up the final group on Sunday, with the three getting underway at 7:25am GMT (2:25am ET).

Another big name still firmly in the running for the title is Rory McIlroy, who, despite being given a two-shot penalty in the first round, is just two back of Rahm on 16-under-par.

Rory McIlroy is in contention despite a two-shot penalty (Image credit: Getty Images)

He's grouped with Adam Scott and David Puig in the final round, with the three beginning at 7:14am GMT (2:14am ET).

Below is the full list of final-round tee times at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

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ABU DHABI ALDAR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES

GMT (ET)