Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Tee Times 2026: Final Round

The first of the DP World Tour's season-closing Play-Offs is set for a thrilling finish.
With just one round remaining in the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship at Yas Links, former LIV Golfer Jon Rahm leads by one shot on 18 under.
The Spaniard carded a 66 on Saturday to leave him in pole position for his 11th DP World Tour title, although two players, former Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton and Francesco Laporta, are breathing down his neck.
They make up the final group on Sunday, with the three getting underway at 7:25am GMT (2:25am ET).
Another big name still firmly in the running for the title is Rory McIlroy, who, despite being given a two-shot penalty in the first round, is just two back of Rahm on 16-under-par.
He's grouped with Adam Scott and David Puig in the final round, with the three beginning at 7:14am GMT (2:14am ET).
Below is the full list of final-round tee times at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.
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ABU DHABI ALDAR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL ROUND TEE TIMES
GMT (ET)
- 3:00am (10.00pm): Yurav Premlall, Guido Migliozzi
- 3:09am (10.09pm): Yuto Katsuragawa, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 3:18am (10.18pm): Dan Bradbury, Daniel Rodrigues, Tom Vaillant
- 3:28am (10.28pm): Jorge Campillo, Davis Bryant, Jeff Winther
- 3:38am (10.38pm): Ugo Coussaud, Calum Hill, Casey Jarvis
- 3:48am (10.48pm): Grant Forrest, Stefano Mazzoli, Adrian Otaegui
- 3:58am (10.58pm): Thriston Lawrence, Patrick Reed, Marcus Armitage
- 4:14am (11.14pm): Ricardo Gouveia, Scott Jamieson, Filippo Celli
- 4:25am (11.25pm): Nacho Elvira, Michael Hollick, Darius van Driel
- 4:36am (11.36pm): Jordan Gumberg, Joe Dean, Alejandro del Rey
- 4:47am (11.47pm): Shaun Norris, Gregorio De Leo, Niklas Nørgaard
- 4:58am (11.58pm): Joakim Lagergren, Hennie du Plessis, Mikael Lindberg
- 5:09am (12.09am): Angel Hidalgo, Joost Luiten, Victor Perez
- 5:30am (12.30am): JC Ritchie, Matt Wallace, Oliver Lindell
- 5:41am (12.41am): Eugenio Chacarra, Antoine Rozner, Aaron Rai
- 5:52am (12.52am): Freddy Schott, Kota Kaneko, Richard Sterne
- 6:03am (1.03am): Martin Couvra, Kristoffer Reitan, Julien Guerrier
- 6:14am (1.14am): Francesco Molinari, Frederic Lacroix, Wenyi Ding
- 6:25am (1.25am): Manuel Elvira, Tommy Fleetwood, Ewen Ferguson
- 6:41am (1.41am): Andy Sullivan, Angel Ayora, Adrian Meronk
- 6:52am (1.52am): Sam Bairstow, Bernd Wiesberger, Daniel Hillier
- 7:03am (2.03am): Nathan Kimsey, Jayden Schaper, Matthew Jordan
- 7:14am (2.14am): David Puig, Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy
- 7:25am (2.25am): Tyrrell Hatton, Francesco Laporta, Jon Rahm
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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