Charlie Woods Within Touching Distance Of Junior Players Lead Heading Into Final Round
The newly signed TaylorMade staffer is only four shots off the lead at The Junior Players Championship with just one round to go at TPC Sawgrass
Following an eventful one-under-par 71 to open on Friday, Charlie Woods remains right in the hunt at The Junior Players Championship with one round to go thanks to a battling 73 (+1) on Saturday.
Woods both enjoyed and endured at times a tumultuous first round at TPC Sawgrass - which included a clutch par following a near water ball on the par-3 17th - but escaped inside the top-10 prior to round two.
When he returned on Saturday, the 17-year-old appeared locked in early and drained two birdie putts on the front side to put real heat on the leaders.
However, a couple of bogeys in the space of three holes immediately after set him back somewhat and Woods made the turn in 36 strokes.
Once again, a birdie was followed by two slips between holes 10 and 12 before a bogey six at the par-5 16th threatened to drain away any remaining momentum he'd require to make a charge in the final round.
But Woods - whose father Tiger has not been in attendance so far this week - clinched a birdie on 18 in front of his mother Elin Nordgren to spark some hope heading into Sunday and end the day T14th.
The recent TaylorMade signing finished T31st at TPC Sawgrass on debut last year but appears well on track to bettering that result in the 78-player tournament.
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Woods, who is ranked 1869th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and 306th by the American Junior Golf Association, sits only four strokes off the co-leaders with 18 holes to play and remains in with an outside chance of a remarkable victory if he can fire something in the mid-70s during round three.
Jack Mokris holds the low score of the week so far with a six-under 66, made even more remarkable given he'd opened with a seven-over 79 on Friday.
Sam Carraher, Giuseppe Puebla and Dawson Lew all share the lead on four-under.
TIGER WOODS MAKES FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE COURT DATE
With mother Elin supporting Charlie at the Junior Players Championship, the teenage golfer's dad Tiger Woods made his first public appearance since being hit with a 5-year driving ban at Saturday night.
The 15-time Major winner's most recent brush with the law saw him enter a no-contest plea earlier this week and receive a lengthy driving ban as well as a four-figure fine.
Aiming to put the episode behind him, Woods returned to the public eye ahead of Stanford Cardinals' college football game versus the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night.
The 50-year-old was seemingly in a relaxed mood before the contest at Stanford Stadium, laughing and joking with those he was speaking to.
However, he may not have been too happy during and after the game as the Cardinals were comfortably beaten 45-6 by the No.7 seeds.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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