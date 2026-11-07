Richard Bland Reveals Surprise At LIV Golf's Demise After Committing To Relaunch

Richard Bland was one of a handful of players who had publicly pledged his commitment to LIV Golf 2.0, reasoning in October, “I have nowhere else to play.”
That hope has now been extinguished, with the news earlier in the week that BC Partners, which had been on board for the circuit’s relaunch following the demise of LIV Golf 1.0, had pulled out its proposed $300m investment.
As a result, months of speculation over who might line up in a new-look LIV Golf proved irrelevant, with confirmation that the circuit was to wind down after five seasons.
In the aftermath of that development, Bland, who joined LIV Golf when it launched in 2022, has admitted that the end of the road for the League had come as a shock.
Speaking exclusively to The Scotsman's Martin Dempster, Bland said: “Yeah, I was surprised. I read it for the first time yesterday on social media when I woke up.
"Yeah, I wasn’t expecting that. Everything I was aware of was positive and it looked like it was going to move forward. So, yeah, to wake up to that was not what I was expecting."
In the weeks leading up to the announcement, the launch of LIV Golf 2.0 appeared to be firmly on track with the appointment of former TaylorMade CEO Mark King as Senior Advisor in late October.
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Meanwhile, along with Bland, four other players publicly committed to sticking around, with a further 15 said to be "tentatively" in, though it was not confirmed who they were.
Bland also revealed that players had been told in January that LIV Golf would be fully funded until 2032, making the circuit's demise all the more unexpected.
As Bland suggested in October, the end of LIV Golf now leaves him with limited options for next season.
The Englishman, who won the 2021 Betfred British Masters, revealed he is unlikely to follow in the footsteps of other LIV Golfers, including Sergio Garcia, and resume his career on the DP World Tour.
Bland hinted he could play on the European Legends Tour and the Asian Tour, before adding: “I’ve kind of closed the book on the DP World Tour and that’s fine, I’ve dealt with that. I’ve got no desire to go back there and play full time.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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