Tiger Woods Given Driving Ban And Fine After Changing Plea For Car Crash Arrest

Tiger Woods has been banned from driving for five years and hit with a four-figure fine following charges related to his Florida crash back in March.

Woods was arrested on March 27 after rolling his SUV down the 30mph South Beach Road near his home on Jupiter Island.

At the time, the 50-year-old was charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit a lawful test while he was also given a citation for reckless driving.

Officers had initially found Woods "sweating profusely" and "sluggish" in his movement near the wreckage of his Land Rover.

Following a trip to hospital for medical clearance, Woods was arrested and taken to Martin County jail before being released shortly before midnight.

In the weeks that followed, Woods pleaded not guilty to all three charges and was granted permission to travel to Switzerland where he spent almost three full months at a specialist rehabilitation center.

Before traveling to Europe, Woods wrote on social media: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

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"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.

"This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

Having returned in June, the 15-time Major winner was due to appear at Martin County Courtroom in Stuart, Florida on Wednesday, September 2 for the next stage of legal proceedings.

However, it was first reported by the BBC hours before the 8:30am hearing that Woods was planning to change his earlier not-guilty plea and the end of the case could theoretically be reached immediately.

Tiger Woods raises his hand during the court hearing on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

In front of Judge Darren Steele on Wednesday morning, it was revealed the legal teams involved on both sides had reached an agreement whereby Woods would enter a guilty plea and the original charges would be reduced to reckless driving and careless driving.

Judge Steele handed out a five-year driving ban to Woods, fined him a total of $1,500 and told the pro golfer: “If you drive for any reason at all, you will be going back to jail.”

Woods was supported on the day by his girlfriend Vanessa Trump, who he occasionally looked for behind him in the courtroom during the 10-minute process, and his attorney Douglas Duncan.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump look on on following Woods' court hearing (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods, Trump and the golfer's legal counsel were seen smiling and talking once the ruling had been made.

It is not known when Woods will next be seen in the public eye, with his most recent appearance coming at the launch of the PGA Tour's new two-tier system which is due to arrive in 2028.