Charlie Woods Claims Individual And Team District Florida Title

Charlie Woods added another feather to his cap on Tuesday, as the son of 15-time Major champion, Tiger Woods, earned medalist honors by winning the individual aspect of the Florida Boys Golf State Championship.

Not only did the 17-year-old earn medalist honors, but his two-under-par round of 69 helped lead Benjamin School to a convincing 15-shot win over Oxbridge Academy.

Woods recently signed an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with TaylorMade (Image credit: Getty Images)

The day wasn't without its drama, though, as Woods was forced to hole a 40-foot putt on the very last hole to edge the individual title over his fellow teammate, Brooks Colton, at Champions Club at Summerfield in Stuart.

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Benjamin School had seen pressure from both Oxbridge Academy and King's Academy, but a back nine charge meant the former ended two-over-par in the team event, well clear of the nearest challengers.

Defending their title from 12 months ago, Woods and his teammates now move on to the Regional stages next week, where they will hope to make the State Championship in mid-November.

This will be the main aim for the American, who helped lead his Benjamin School team to a second Florida Class 1A State Championship in three years back in 2025.

Woods claimed a T8th finish at The Junior Players Championship in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about his side's District victory, coach Toby Harbeck stated: "We got two good rounds out of Charlie and Brooks.

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"Charlie made a 40-foot putt on the last hole to win the individual title. Charlie shot a 69 and Brooks shot a 70. That's what you want out of your No. 1 and No. 2.

"It (the course) played really hard, long, and windy and rainy. It was everything. So, I'm very pleased. You're trying to move on each week and get to the finals, so that's what we did. We've got to keep going forward."

Attention won't just be on the Regional and State Championships but, for Charlie, potentially the PNC Championship.

Both Charlie and Tiger have played in the family event multiple times and, for 2026, a place in the tournament has reportedly been held for the father-son pair, with it taking place December 14-17th.