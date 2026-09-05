TaylorMade Signs Charlie Woods To Roster In NIL Deal

It's been a busy week for 17-year-old Charlie Woods, who isn't just competing at the Junior Players Championship, but also confirmed an equipment deal with one of golf's biggest brands.

TaylorMade Golf is played by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda, with Woods becoming the latest player to join the company on an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deal.

On Friday evening, TaylorMade posted a video to its social media with the caption: "Just getting started. Welcome to the squad, Charlie Woods. #TeamTaylorMade."

Donning a TaylorMade cap, Woods joins his father, 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, in signing for the company.

Along with his dad, Charlie's good friend and fellow junior star, Miles Russell, is also a TaylorMade staffer and has committed to Florida State University, with both players beginning their education next year.

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Speaking about Woods signing with the brand, CEO and President of TaylorMade Golf, David Ables, stated: "We build our roster of athletes around those who are driven by the game of golf and have an unmatched desire to compete at the highest level.

"Charlie epitomizes that every time he tees it up. The growth of his game over the last few years speaks for itself and we are humbled he chose TaylorMade to support him as he competes at the junior level and during his transition to collegiate golf."

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As of writing, Woods is using a near full set-up of TaylorMade's clubs, including Qi4D driver and fairway woods, P7CB and P7TW irons, as well as MG5 wedges and TP5x golf ball.

Woods had been using a mixed set of clubs, including a Titleist driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods is currently competing in the Junior Players Championship where, after the first round, the 17-year-old finds himself inside the top 10 after a one-under 71.

Taking place at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course, the same venue as The Players Championship, it's Chase Bauer who leads following a five-under-par round of 67.

The event is a 54-hole strokeplay competition and, with defending champion Russell not in the field, due to the fact he's playing the Walker Cup, it's set-up for an interesting weekend.

Last year, Woods carded rounds of 76, 75 and 72 to finish seven-over-par and in a share of 31st position.