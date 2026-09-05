TaylorMade Signs Charlie Woods To Roster In NIL Deal
The son of Tiger Woods has been confirmed as the newest TaylorMade staffer, as Charlie signed an NIL deal with the brand prior to joining up with his Florida State University teammates
It's been a busy week for 17-year-old Charlie Woods, who isn't just competing at the Junior Players Championship, but also confirmed an equipment deal with one of golf's biggest brands.
TaylorMade Golf is played by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda, with Woods becoming the latest player to join the company on an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deal.
On Friday evening, TaylorMade posted a video to its social media with the caption: "Just getting started. Welcome to the squad, Charlie Woods. #TeamTaylorMade."
Donning a TaylorMade cap, Woods joins his father, 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, in signing for the company.
Along with his dad, Charlie's good friend and fellow junior star, Miles Russell, is also a TaylorMade staffer and has committed to Florida State University, with both players beginning their education next year.
Speaking about Woods signing with the brand, CEO and President of TaylorMade Golf, David Ables, stated: "We build our roster of athletes around those who are driven by the game of golf and have an unmatched desire to compete at the highest level.
"Charlie epitomizes that every time he tees it up. The growth of his game over the last few years speaks for itself and we are humbled he chose TaylorMade to support him as he competes at the junior level and during his transition to collegiate golf."
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As of writing, Woods is using a near full set-up of TaylorMade's clubs, including Qi4D driver and fairway woods, P7CB and P7TW irons, as well as MG5 wedges and TP5x golf ball.
Woods is currently competing in the Junior Players Championship where, after the first round, the 17-year-old finds himself inside the top 10 after a one-under 71.
Taking place at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course, the same venue as The Players Championship, it's Chase Bauer who leads following a five-under-par round of 67.
The event is a 54-hole strokeplay competition and, with defending champion Russell not in the field, due to the fact he's playing the Walker Cup, it's set-up for an interesting weekend.
Last year, Woods carded rounds of 76, 75 and 72 to finish seven-over-par and in a share of 31st position.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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