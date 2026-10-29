USGA Chief Gives Big Tiger Woods Senior Open Hint - With Golfing History On The Line

The pursuit of more golfing history is the reason Tiger Woods is being backed to play in the US Senior Open.

We're back in the full swing of wondering when Woods will play again following his latest long-term absence from the game, resulting from injury and that infamous car crash in Florida in March which led to him receiving a five-year driving ban.

The 15-time Major champion hasn't played a professional tourmanent since the 2024 Open Championship but has been spotted making swings on the range at the TGR Junior Invitational at Pebble Beach recently as he prepares for his latest comeback.

Having turned 50, many believe his best route back into full competition is on the PGA Tour Champions and in the senior Majors - with the US Open offering a particular historical significance for Woods.

Next year's US Senior Open Championship at Oak Tree National in June may be a bit soon for Woods if his recovery is slow, but it's also starts 11 days after the end of the regular US Open at Pebble Beach - which will surely be a target for Woods.

Knowing Woods he's likely to feel he can still compete with the young guns in 2027, but he's been tipped to appear at the 2028 edition at Crooked Stick.

USGA’s Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer told local outlet WISH-TV News that he expected to see Woods at Crooked Stick in 2028 due to his relentless pursuit of golfing history.

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Woods could break a tie with Bobby Jones for the all-time lead on nine USGA national titles, while he could also match Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer by adding the US Senior Open to his CV.

But with Woods also winning the US Junior Amateur, US Amateur and US Open, adding the Senior Open would create a new slice of golfing history as the only man to win all four.

Tiger Woods Indy bound? The 2028 U.S. Senior Open is at Crooked Stick Golf Club. I connected with the USGA's John Bodenhamer about Tiger playing in the Hoosier State. His answer definitely grabbed my attention 👀 "Tiger understands his legacy... It's important to Tiger." @WISHNews8 I @wrtv I @USGAOctober 28, 2026

“Tiger understands his legacy," Bodenhamer told the local WISH-TV News. "Bob Jones won nine USGA national championships. Tiger Woods has won nine, and to win that tenth, if he could do it at the US Senior Open, he understands what that means.

“There’s only been two people in the history of our game that have won the US Amateur, the US Open, and the US Senior Open - Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

"Tiger’s won the Am and the Open. He’s never won the Senior Open. But Tiger’s also won the Junior Am. He’d be the only one ever to do it.

“So I guess what I’m trying to say is, it’s important to Tiger, and I would expect that he would be here at Crooked Stick.”

Woods is looking to play a full TGL schedule in the upcoming season, while the PNC Championship could be a tournament return spot playing alongside son Charlie.

But for continuing his career in the medium to long term, the senior circuit and senior Majors seem to be the best path should Woods want to keep on competing.