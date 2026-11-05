Iconic PGA Tour Venue To Drop Off Schedule After 80 Years

The iconic Colonial Country Club is the longest running host on the PGA Tour schedule, but 2027 will reportedly bring that 80-year streak to an end.

The esteemed course in Fort Worth, Texas, hosts the Charles Schwab Challenge but Golfweek reports that the tournament will not be making it onto the new PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028.

Citing inside sources, the report states only one Championship Series event will be staged in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson sponsors have made a greater bid.

Colonial officials aren't keen on dropping down to host a second-tier Challenger Seires tournament and instead, given their current sponsors, the expectation is that the course will look to become the new host for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

Also known as Hogan's Alley after Ben Hogan won five times at the venue, Colonial has been a PGA Tour host for the past 80 years - the longest running tournament on the schedule outside of the Majors.

There's still some hope of gaining a late reprieve but officials at both Colonial and Charles Schwab aren't best pleased about the prospect of missing out on a top tier event after so many years backing the PGA Tour.

Brian Rolapp is proving to be a more cutthroat operator these days and money will talk when it comes to the new coveted Championship Series events.

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PGA Tour Champions a more attractive proposition?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colonial wouldn't be the first course to make the switch from PGA Tour to the senior circuit - the Sony Open in Hawaii has made that same move and PGA Tour Champions president Miller Brady says other interested courses have been in contact about doing the same.

With plenty of household names now joining the seniors, there are tournament sponsors and hosts who feel that the PGA Tour Champions may offer a better opprtunity than staging a second-tier Challenger Series event - especially if it's one which clashes with a Championship Series containing all the top PGA Tour stars.

And especially when you consider a certain Tiger Woods is being tipped to play on the seniors when he returns then you can see why the PGA Tour Champions would be seen as a more attractive proposition.

If Colonial does leave the PGA Tour schedule it'll end a run that began in 1946 and saw some of golf's biggest names join Hogan on the club's iconic Wall of Champions - including Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead.

There could be some challenges with Colonial bidding to make the switch, but the long association with Charles Schwab, a main sponsor on the seniors circuit, could be a deciding factor.

It'll still be a sad day when the PGA Tour's finest don't make the stop at Hogan's Alley though.