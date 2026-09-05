Charlie Woods WITB 2026: What Clubs Is The TaylorMade Staffer Using?
Check out what clubs Woods using, with the son of Tiger Woods recently penning an NIL deal with TaylorMade
Being the son of one of the best golfers to ever walk the planet has it's pressures, but Charlie Woods is forging out a nice junior career as of now.
Claiming a handful of victories, Charlie is the son of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, with the former committing to Florida State University for 2027.
What's more, in September 2026, Woods signed an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal with TaylorMade, with his full what's in the bag listed below.
Having used a Titleist driver, Woods is now using the TaylorMade Qi4D Core with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X shaft.
Set at 10.5°, the American then has the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway woods in a 3-wood and 7-wood configuration.
Shaft-wise, Woods uses the Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX in his 3-wood and the Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8 X in his 7-wood, while the 3-wood is set at 15° and the 7-wood at 21°.
Moving to the irons, Woods has the TaylorMade P7CB in a 3-iron and 4-iron, while he uses the TaylorMade P7TW in a 5-iron to pitching wedge configuration.
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Both models rank among the best TaylorMade irons money can buy, with the P7TW inspired by his dad, Tiger, who helped design them. The clubs feature a longer blade length, thinner topline and progressive face height.
Possessing True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, the S400 model is in his wedges, meaning he has the same set-up as his dad when it comes to the golf shafts in his irons and wedges.
In terms of wedges, Woods has the TaylorMade MG5 in play, specifically in 54° and 60°. Because he has a 3-iron in the bag, it means he only uses two wedges.
The final club in the bag is the putter, which has been changed regularly throughout his young career,
Woods has used a L.A.B. Golf DF3, as well as a TaylorMade Spider Tour X model. Most recently, though, he has been using a Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype, a blade model that has been used by the likes of three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth.
Rounding out Woods' WITB is the golf ball, where he uses a TaylorMade TP5x, one of the best premium models money can buy.
Charlie Woods WITB: Full Specs
|
Club
|
Head
|
Shaft
|
Driver
|
TaylorMade Qi4D Core (10.5°)
|
Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X
|
Fairway Woods
|
TaylorMade Qi4D (15° & 21°)
|
Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX (15°)
Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8 X (21°)
|
Irons
|
TaylorMade P7CB (3-4)
TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
|
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
|
Wedges
|
TaylorMade MG5 (54°, 60°)
|
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
|
Putter
|
Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|
Ball
|
TaylorMade TP5X
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|
Apparel
|
Sun Day Red
|Row 7 - Cell 2
|
Glove
|
TaylorMade
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|
Shoes
|
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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