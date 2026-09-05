Charlie Woods WITB 2026: What Clubs Is The TaylorMade Staffer Using?

Being the son of one of the best golfers to ever walk the planet has it's pressures, but Charlie Woods is forging out a nice junior career as of now.

Claiming a handful of victories, Charlie is the son of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, with the former committing to Florida State University for 2027.

What's more, in September 2026, Woods signed an NIL (name, image and likeness) deal with TaylorMade, with his full what's in the bag listed below.

Latest Videos From Golf Monthly Watch full video here:

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Having used a Titleist driver, Woods is now using the TaylorMade Qi4D Core with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 6 X shaft.

Set at 10.5°, the American then has the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway woods in a 3-wood and 7-wood configuration.

Shaft-wise, Woods uses the Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX in his 3-wood and the Fujikura Ventus Black VeloCore+ 8 X in his 7-wood, while the 3-wood is set at 15° and the 7-wood at 21°.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the irons, Woods has the TaylorMade P7CB in a 3-iron and 4-iron, while he uses the TaylorMade P7TW in a 5-iron to pitching wedge configuration.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both models rank among the best TaylorMade irons money can buy, with the P7TW inspired by his dad, Tiger, who helped design them. The clubs feature a longer blade length, thinner topline and progressive face height.

Possessing True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts, the S400 model is in his wedges, meaning he has the same set-up as his dad when it comes to the golf shafts in his irons and wedges.

In terms of wedges, Woods has the TaylorMade MG5 in play, specifically in 54° and 60°. Because he has a 3-iron in the bag, it means he only uses two wedges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The final club in the bag is the putter, which has been changed regularly throughout his young career,

Woods has used a L.A.B. Golf DF3, as well as a TaylorMade Spider Tour X model. Most recently, though, he has been using a Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype, a blade model that has been used by the likes of three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth.

Rounding out Woods' WITB is the golf ball, where he uses a TaylorMade TP5x, one of the best premium models money can buy.

Charlie Woods WITB: Full Specs