LIV Golf Is Over As League Set To Wind Down

Despite some talk of a late reprieve, the LIV Golf era is over as a bankruptcy court was told on Thursday that the league would be wound down.

Reports of LIV's demise emerged on Wendesday as proposed investors BC Partners pulled out of their $300m rescue deal to get 2.0 off the ground.

And at a Thursday bankruptcy hearing it was confirmed that a deal could not be agreed and now LIV Golf would enter liquidation.

A LIV Golf statement read: "Despite extensive discussions, the relevant parties were ultimately unable to reach a consensual resolution of certain outstanding terms of the transaction contemplated by the RSA.

"As a result the RSA has been terminated, and the transaction is not expected to move forward at this time."

LIV did add that it would remain open to any kind of investment ideas that could see some alternative business rise out of the ashes.

"Throughout the wind-down process, the company will remain open to, and continue to consider, any value-maximizing alternatives with third parties that may arise."

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Gene Davis and Jon Zinman of LIV Golf Board’s Special Committee praised CEO Scott O'Neil for his efforts in trying to secure investment for 2.0 to get off the ground.

"Scott and his leadership team ran a disciplined process and brought credible options to the table in pursuit of a complex transaction that would secure the League’s future," read their statement.

"In light of the current circumstances, we believe shifting toward an orderly wind-down is the most responsible path forward for the League at this time.

"The dedication of LIV Golf’s players, employees, partners, and fans made everything the League accomplished possible."

BC Partners 'disappointed'

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BC Partners voiced disappointment that a deal "could not be reach among various stakeholders" in a statement to Golf Monthly.

O'Neil and his management team was praised for their efforts so it does seem like agreeing terms with players may have been an issue.

“BC Partners Credit supported a transaction that aligned the interests of players and investors, offering a credible path toward building a sustainable future for LIV Golf," read a BC Partners statement.

"While there was great support for the league, we are disappointed that mutually acceptable terms could not be reached among the various stakeholders.

"We commend LIV Golf’s management for their tireless efforts and thank the players who supported the future of LIV and engaged constructively throughout. We wish them every success as they continue their careers.”

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LIV insiders insist that the 'critical mass' of player sign ups was achieved, but reports suggested that negotiations with some players had become tricky due to guarantees they wanted which could not be met.

In the end, a hard deadline set by the PIF as part of the loan it handed out to go through the bankruptcy proceedings arrived without a rescue package of investment being secured.

O'Neil lavished praise on LIV players and employees for their part in the league.

"We created memories that I hope will inspire a new generation of fans to follow, play, and fall in love with this great game," said O'Neil in a statement.

"Golf has given so much to so many, and my hope is that those entrusted with its future will lead with the generosity, perspective, and shared purpose this extraordinary game deserves."

As O'Neil searched for a way to get LIV 2.0 up and running, the likes of Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton among many others all opted out - with most seeking the safety of the DP World Tour for their immediate future.

Not much has been heard from the likes of Cameron Smith, while Joaquin Niemann was on the fence and even with Bryson DeChambeau, although publicly he sounded like he was on board, reports on Wednesday suggested he did not in fact sign on the dotted line.

And although the numbers may have been there, BC Partners felt there was not enough star power to justify the outlay, and so after billions of dollars being invested in huge player contracts and prize payouts - the innovative and disruptive LIV Golf era is over.

Full Scott O'Neil statement on LIV Golf closure

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"Building a global platform designed to bring new, younger, and more diverse fans to the sport of golf has been the round of a lifetime for all of us," read O'Neil's statement.

"LIV Golf was fun, demanding, inspiring, at times challenging but always rewarding.

"Together, our team delivered world-class individual and team competitions across five continents, built a global business, secured pathways to The Open and U.S. Open, earned Official World Golf Ranking points, engaged with stakeholders focused on the health and future of the game, created value in our teams, attracted premier sponsors, brought investors to the table around a next-generation business plan, and built a league capable of attracting both elite and rising talent from around the world.

"At the heart of these achievements were our players, a global roster representing more than 20 countries, whose passion, commitment, and belief in the vision helped us build something extraordinary. Equally instrumental were our global partners - from governments and host communities to renowned golf courses and leading corporate brands - whose shared ambition helped bring that vision to life.

"There were dynamic concert experiences, award-winning fan engagement, immersive entertainment for families, locally inspired music, food and beverage experiences celebrating the culture of each host market, innovative technology, cutting-edge broadcasts and, above all, world-class golf.

"We created memories that I hope will inspire a new generation of fans to follow, play, and fall in love with this great game.

"Golf has given so much to so many, and my hope is that those entrusted with its future will lead with the generosity, perspective, and shared purpose this extraordinary game deserves."