'I Broke Pretty Much Every Bone In My Body And Had My Leg Amputated' - Ex-Serviceman Details Incredible Recovery And Explains How Golf 'Enhanced My Life'

David Ward’s golf clubs are packed. He’s ready for his 14th Simpson Cup, the annual Ryder Cup-style tournament contested by two teams of 13 injured Servicemen and veterans from Great Britain and the USA. This weekend, it’s off to Fort Worth, Texas. Shady Oaks Country Club. Bring it on.

The golf is important. We’re talking about 26 individuals who want to win. However, the Simpson Cup, which Ward has featured in every year since its inception at TPC Sawgrass in 2012, represents more than a golf tournament.

It's the reason Ward - a survivor of the Kegworth air disaster - takes such pride in his involvement.

“I can’t tell you just how much John Simpson and the Simpson Cup have done for injured ex-soldiers,” says Ward, 61. “It’s like the tournament has put us back in the military.

“It’s nice to be back with like-minded guys and give them something to compete for again. The Royal Marines, the paras… they need that competitiveness.”

Ward was one of 126 passengers on a commercial flight that crashed on the M1 motorway in 1989. He was returning to Belfast with his fiancée Judith, who also worked in the military.

Ward, who was 24 at the time, survived, but 47 people did not, including Judith. He was one of the last people rescued, and when he woke from an induced coma three weeks later, he discovered what his new life would look like.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I’d broken pretty much every bone in my body, including my neck, everything apart from my right arm,” he says. “I had my right leg amputated too. When you lose your leg, you think you’re the only one who’s bad off.

“It’s an eye-opener when you see other guys, people with above-the-knee amputations and double leg amputations. You realise you’re not the only one in that boat. The On Course Foundation and Simpson Cup bring us together.”

Competing In The Cup

Ward says it took seven years to learn how to walk again. When he no longer needed a wheelchair, he relied on crutches, and when he no longer needed them, he discovered golf. He hasn’t looked back since.

“I played all sorts in the military,” he says, “football, cricket, tennis, basketball. Losing my leg narrowed things down a bit! My friend suggested playing golf, and I joked, ‘I didn’t play when I had two legs, so I can’t see myself playing when I’ve only got one.’” A round of pitch and putt changed all that.

Now a member of Boringdon Park in Plymouth, Ward, who has got his handicap down to as low as nine, describes himself as a “solid” 10.7.

Enjoying the taste of victory at the Simpson Cup (Image credit: Simspon Cup)

The three-time Simpson Cup captain heads to the Lone Star State hoping Team GB can win for the third successive year, although more than anything he’s looking forward to catching up with old friends and making new ones.

“The US has got a good side. We’ve got a good side. It’s good to meet them on the other side of the pond, to catch up and see how everyone is doing with their injuries. I’ve made as many good friends playing golf as I did before I went into the military.”

"Game-Changing" Treatment

Beyond the friendly banter and golf talk, the event gives players a valuable chance to talk through their treatments. Wear and tear from years of strain on Ward’s left leg eventually left his knee 'bone on bone'.

However, a non-surgical hydrogel injection called Arthrosamid - which he received in 2023 - has “saved his game”.

More importantly, it means he can look forward to many more years on the fairways in the company of good friends. “It’s enhanced my life,” he says. “I’m still feeling the benefits today, and getting back to the things I love.”

Ward has captained Team GB at the Simpson Cup three times (Image credit: Simpson Cup)

Everyone competing in the Simpson Cup at the start of November has a story to tell. By sharing his personal journey, Ward hopes to emphasise the significance of both the tournament and the On Course Foundation, an organisation founded by John Simpson MBE.

“I’m not just saying it… the treatment has been an absolute game-changer for me,” he adds. “I can’t thank John and the doctors enough for what they’ve done. They’ve been absolutely brilliant.”