'The Winning Number Means Nothing' - Is There Really Anything Wrong With A Low-Scoring Major Championship?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, it's all about winning scores at Major championships.

Characteristics of Major championship golf are widely thought to include; the best and toughest golf courses, the greatest professional (and sometimes amateur) players and huge prize money.

Tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, watch on from outside the ropes as their heroes try to make their dreams come true no more than five times a season. The tension, the stakes and the rewards on offer are all higher.

Something else many people expect from a Major is difficult scoring which ultimately - more often than not - leads to a winning total much closer to par than a traditional tour event.

Not every Major needs to look like a US Open, but many feel the number required to taste success at the biggest tournaments should not exceed 15-under at worst. Others don't believe the winning number makes any difference to the quality of the event.

But, as a rule, fans like seeing the very best tested to the max as those who play golf for a living chase career-defining titles.

A debate arose at Golf Monthly towers recently following the culmination of the Amundi Evian Championship. Haeran Ryu's victorious score of 19-under (following a playoff against