DP World Tour Pro Withdraws From Open Championship Last-Chance Qualifier As Tee Times Confirmed

The Open Championship is the most historic championship in golf, with the players looking to claim the iconic Claret Jug.

There are several ways to qualify for The Open Championship, with one new initiative being the Last-Chance Qualifier, which consists of 12 qualifiers playing an 18-hole strokeplay event at Royal Birkdale on the Monday of Open Championship week.

Earlier in the week, the full field was announced but, on Saturday, when the tee times were released, one player had withdrawn from the competition.

Getting underway at 7.30am local time, the player in question was three-time HotelPlanner Tour winner Marcus Helligkilde, who had narrowly missed out via Final Qualifying.

Although it's unclear as to why the Dane withdrew from the event, he had just missed the cut at the ISCO Championship this week, firing rounds of 67 and 73 in Kentucky.

He will now be replaced by amateur Frazer Jones, who becomes the third amateur in the field alongside Matt Moloney and Sam Easterbrook.

Helligkilde finished T6th at Final Qualifying at Burnham & Berrow, narrowly missing out on a playoff (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of tee times, the final group is the main headliner, with Wesley Bryan, Aldrich Potgieter and Angel Hidalgo getting underway at 8.03am.

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Bryan, who just missed out on a playoff at West Lancashire in Final Qualifying, is searching for a return to The Open Championship for the first time since 2017.

He and Potgieter are the two PGA Tour winners in the field, while Hidalgo won the Open d'Espana on the DP World Tour in 2024, beating two-time Major winner Jon Rahm in a playoff.

One group ahead of the trio is Joe Dean, Matti Schmid and amateur, Jones, with Dean losing a 3-for-1 playoff at West Lancashire. Schmid, meanwhile, finished T4th at the PGA Championship in May.