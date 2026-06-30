<p id="elk-e9e1e110-59b8-4d8c-93d2-e3dc1a229341"><strong>HELLO AND WELCOME TO FINAL QUALIFYING</strong></p><p>Good morning, afternoon and evening to wherever you are in the world, and welcome to Golf Monthly's coverage of Open Championship Final Qualifying.</p><a id="elk-seasonal"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><p id="elk-e9e1e110-59b8-4d8c-93d2-e3dc1a229341-2">One of the best days in golf, the action is well underway on Tuesday, with some notable names making charges over the four venues around the UK.</p><p>Burnham &amp; Berrow, Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports and West Lancashire are the courses in question, so sit back and let us take you through the afternoon's play!</p>