Matt Fitzpatrick Debuts New Bespoke Links Putter At Genesis Scottish Open

Matt Fitzpatrick is enjoying some of the best golf of his career in 2026, claiming three PGA Tour events and multiple top 10 results.

Following his excellent play in America, the Englishman is back in Europe for a fortnight stretch of golf that includes the Genesis Scottish Open and Open Championship.

Ahead of the links golf, Fitzpatrick has even gone as far as changing his putter, debuting a model that was built for the firm conditions that the course possesses.

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(Image credit: Getty Images/Bettinardi)

In contention at The Renaissance Club, the putter in question is still the Bettinardi DASS BB1, but Fitzpatrick has opted to alter the sole of his gamer to fit the requirements.

Usually, his putter has a blank sole that can slide when the putter is set down at address on fast, firm surfaces.

Now, ahead of links golf, Bettinardi has built his backup with a Honeycomb sole pattern, a textured, gritted sole that grips the turf and holds the putter still at setup.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Certainly, the move has helped Fitzpatrick, who ranked 19th in Strokes Gained: Putting after the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open.

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He also sat seventh in SG: Putting over the third round, with the Major winner ninth in Feet of Putts Made at 91'4".

It's not the only change he has made recently. During the Travelers Championship in June, he switched from a Titleist GT3 driver to a Ping G430 LST model.

That club has remained in the bag since, with it helping Fitzpatrick rank 39th in SG: Off-the-Tee at the Scottish Open.