The Former Masters Champion's Grandson Vying For A Last-Gasp Augusta Spot This Week

Pierceson Coody enters the Houston Open ranked 51st in the world, with the top 50 by Monday qualifying for The Masters

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Pierceson Coody from the chest up wearing a sky blue polo and white TaylorMade cap
Pierceson Coody, 27, is one place outside of the top 50 who qualify for The Masters this coming Monday
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody, twin brother of fellow pro, Parker, and grandson of 1971 Masters champion, Charles, is hoping to book an Augusta National debut this week at the 11th hour.

The Korn Ferry Tour graduate is playing his second season as a PGA Tour member after an unsuccessful year in the big leagues in 2024, and he has fared far better this time around so far.

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Charles Coody after winning the 1971 Masters

Charles Coody after winning the 1971 Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles pipped Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller to the title in 1971 courtesy of a final round 70 while playing in the final group with the Golden Bear, who had eight Major wins including three Masters titles at that point.

One notable also on the outside looking in this week is Rickie Fowler, who is among the big names yet to qualify for The Masters.

Fowler, who has made 11 appearances at Augusta, currently ranks 61st in the world so is in need of a very good week to break back into the top 50.

Tony Finau (104th in the world), Billy Horschel (87th), Sahith Theegala (80th), Michael Thorbjornsen (56th), Jordan Smith (65th), Taylor Pendrith (70th) and JT Poston (71st) are among some of the other notables in the Houston Open field who haven't yet qualified for The Masters.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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