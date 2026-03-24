The Former Masters Champion's Grandson Vying For A Last-Gasp Augusta Spot This Week

Pierceson Coody, twin brother of fellow pro, Parker, and grandson of 1971 Masters champion, Charles, is hoping to book an Augusta National debut this week at the 11th hour.

The Korn Ferry Tour graduate is playing his second season as a PGA Tour member after an unsuccessful year in the big leagues in 2024, and he has fared far better this time around so far.

The Texan made his first six consecutive cuts including a T2 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, a T10 at the WM Phoenix Open and a T16 at the $20m Genesis Invitational, which he qualified for after topping the Aon Swing 5 standings.

Article continues below

Coody arrived at Waialae for his season opener ranked 94th in the world and just over two months later finds himself at number 51 with a week to go until the top 50 secure their spots in The Masters.

The man from Plano, just north of Dallas, is in his home State this week vying for his place at the Houston Open, an event he has made the cut at in each of the last two years.

A good result will secure a debut Masters appearance, something that surely would make his 88-year-old grandfather very proud. He would be the first grandson of a past champion to qualify for the exclusive invitational.

While he has never played in the tournament, he knows Augusta well thanks to his grandfather's success, which saw him caddie and hit some shots during the par 3 contest during his childhood.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Charles Coody after winning the 1971 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles pipped Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller to the title in 1971 courtesy of a final round 70 while playing in the final group with the Golden Bear, who had eight Major wins including three Masters titles at that point.

One notable also on the outside looking in this week is Rickie Fowler, who is among the big names yet to qualify for The Masters.

Fowler, who has made 11 appearances at Augusta, currently ranks 61st in the world so is in need of a very good week to break back into the top 50.

Tony Finau (104th in the world), Billy Horschel (87th), Sahith Theegala (80th), Michael Thorbjornsen (56th), Jordan Smith (65th), Taylor Pendrith (70th) and JT Poston (71st) are among some of the other notables in the Houston Open field who haven't yet qualified for The Masters.