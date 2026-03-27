Injured Masters Hopeful Withdraws From Houston Open In Huge Blow To Chance Of Making Augusta History

Pierceson Coody's chances of making history at The Masters took a huge blow as he was forced to withdraw from the Texas Children's Houston Open just ahead of the second round.

Coody sits in the worst position imaginable as he entered the week 51st in the OWGR with the top 50 players after the Houston Open who haven't already qualified getting an invite to The Masters.

So a good performance in Houston would have seen Coody become the first grandson of a Green Jacket winner to tee it up at Augusta National - his grandfather is 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody.

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Englishman Aaron Rai, who has qualified for The Masters, also pulled out of the tournament before the event began on Thursday with a neck injury - with Taylor Moore replacing him.

Coody made a reasonable start to the Houston Open as he reached the turn two under, but made two bogeys coming home to sign for a level-par round of 70.

The 26-year-old didn't have the chance to improve his position though as he pulled out before the start of the second round due to a back injury.

And to add insult to that injury it means that he will likely miss out on a trip down Magnolia Lane unless some OWGR magic happens and there's some downward movement from players above to allow him to sneak into the top 50.

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Coody had made a flying start to the season with two top-20 finishes followed by a runner-up spot at Torrey Pines and a top 10 at the WM Phoenix Open.

A T16 at the Genesis Invitational gave Coody more OWGR points and took him into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings.

Two missed cuts followed but he made the weekend at the Valspar and had one last chance to crack the OWGR top 50 this week in Houston.

Coody has one final chance to punch his ticket to Augusta - and that's to recover from injury and go and win the Valero Texas Open next week which offers the final Masters place available to the winner.

If that doesn't happen it'll be a huge blow to Coody, who was a regular at the Par-3 contest at The Masters when he and his twin brother Parker would get to putt for their grandfather Charles during that event.

So it obviously means a lot for him to return as a competitor in The Masters, but the odds are against him making his playing debut there this year.