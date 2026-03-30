Four Players Qualify For The Masters With One Week To Go

Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Berger, Jake Knapp and Matt McCarty have all been added to The Masters field following the Houston Open

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Nicolai Hojgaard at the top of his backswing on a drive at the 2025 Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four players have secured their tee time at Augusta National next week via the Official World Golf Ranking.

The penultimate way of qualifying for The Masters field is now complete with Nicolai Hojgaard (36th in OWGR), Daniel Berger (38th), Jake Knapp (42nd) and Matt McCarty (46th) all making it in due to ranking inside the top 50.

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Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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