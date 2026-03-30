Four Players Qualify For The Masters With One Week To Go

Four players have secured their tee time at Augusta National next week via the Official World Golf Ranking.

The penultimate way of qualifying for The Masters field is now complete with Nicolai Hojgaard (36th in OWGR), Daniel Berger (38th), Jake Knapp (42nd) and Matt McCarty (46th) all making it in due to ranking inside the top 50.

Hojgaard, who was 2nd at the Houston Open, will make his third Masters appearance, while Daniel Berger will be driving down Magnolia Lane for the seventh time.

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Jake Knapp and McCarty will both be making their second Masters starts.

Pierceson Coody, who withdrew injured from the Houston Open, has just missed out at No.52, while Michael Thorbjornsen has also come up just shy at No.54.

Thorbjornsen is in the field for this week's Valero Texas Open, where only a victory will be enough to secure a debut Masters spot.

Gary Woodland moved up to 51st in the world with his win at Memorial Park to secure his Masters spot as a PGA Tour winner, and there's now only one route left to make the field for this week's Texas Open champion.

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Notables competing for a last-gasp Masters start this week include Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel.

The field is headlined by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, JJ Spaun and Hideki Matsuyama. Brian Harman is defending champion.