The Best Amateur Performances At The Open

Christo Lamprecht of South Africa fired a superb first round of 66 to lead in the early stages of the first round at the 151st Open Championship. The lofty, long-hitting youngster has a long way to go at Royal Liverpool but he’s off to an exceptional start. It’s 93 years since an amateur last won the championship, that was the brilliant Bobby Jones with the third of his victories in 1930. Here we consider the great amateur performances through the history of The Open Championship.

John Ball – 1890

John Ball (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since it had first been contested in 1860, The Open had been dominated by Scottish players. In fact, the first 29 instalments were won by Scots. John Ball of Royal Liverpool ended that run. He travelled to Prestwick in 1890 and won by three from Willie Fernie and Archie Simpson. Another English amateur – Horace Hutchison – finished in sixth place.

Harold Hilton – 1892 and 1897

Harold Hilton (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first editor of Golf Monthly, Harold Hilton (like John Ball) was a member at Royal Liverpool. He won the 1892 championship at Muirfield by three shots from a trio of players that included his clubmate John Ball. He then won again in 1897 over his home track of Hoylake – on that occasion he beat the great Scottish professional James Braid.

Bobby Jones – 1926, 1927 and 1930

Bobby Jones being escorted by police at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

The greatest ever amateur golfer Bobby Jones endured a challenging start to his relationship with The Open Championship. He famously came to grief in “Hill” bunker on the 11th at St Andrews in 1921. He took four to get out and tore up his card, much to the consternation of the locals. But he developed an affinity with, and understanding of the links and he won the championship at Royal Lytham in 1926, he defended his title at St Andrews the following year, winning by six and also winning the love of the St Andrean populace. He won a third championship at Royal Liverpool in 1930 – the year of his famous “Grand Slam.”

Roger Wethered – 1921

Roger Wethered (Image credit: Getty Images)

At St Andrews in 1921, Roger Wethered, brother of the great lady amateur Joyce Wethered, lost out in a playoff to Scottish professional Jock Hutchison. Having, that year, earned a degree in English at Oxford University, Wethered closed with rounds of 72 and 71 to match Hutchison’s four-round total. He lost by nine shots in the 36-hole playoff.

Frank Stranahan – 1947 and 1953

Frank Stranahan (Image credit: Getty Images)

A fitness fanatic, coached by the great Byron Nelson, Frank Stranahan twice finished runner-up in The Open. At Hoylake in 1947 he carded two 72s in rounds three and four to finish just a shot behind Northern Ireland’s Fred Daly.

It was to be Ben Hogan’s year at Carnoustie in 1953, but 30-year-old Stranahan, known as "The Toledo Strongman," put on a great performance once again – he produced a storming closing round of 69 to join a four-way tie for runner’s up position.

Dickson Smith and Reid Jack – 1957 and 1959

The Scottish amateurs both tied for fifth in The Open Championship, at St Andrews in 1957 and Muirfield in 1959 respectively.

Justin Rose – 1998

Justin Rose (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose produced an exceptional performance at Royal Birkdale in 1998 when, as a 17-year-old he holed out from 30 yards out on the 72nd green to fire a closing 69 and end the week just two shots behind Mark O’Meara and Brian Watts in a tie for fourth. O'Meara won the event in a playoff.

Chris Wood - 2008

Chris Wood (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chris Wood produced four solid rounds to finish tied fifth in the 2008 Open won by Padraig Harrington. He closed with a 72 to end the week seven behind the Irish winner.