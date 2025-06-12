When Did An Amateur Golfer Last Win A Major Championship?
It has been almost a century since an amateur last won a Major in the men's game while one female amateur tasted Major success slightly more recently...
Amateur golfers winning professional events are extremely few and far between, whichever way you look at it.
In PGA Tour history, only 11 tournaments have been claimed by an amateur while just six LPGA Tour events have been won by someone not from the paid ranks. Eight different men have won PGA Tour competitions as an amateur while five women can boast the same achievement on the LPGA Tour.
Nick Dunlap succeeded Phil Mickelson as the most recent amateur PGA Tour champion at the 2024 American Express, 33 years after Lefty's success, and joined a list of other shock victors that included Scott Verplank, Gene Littler and four-time amateur winner, Frank Stranahan.
Meanwhile, Lydia Ko's 2012 and 2013 Canadian Women's Open victories are the two last times that a female amateur lifted the trophy. On the first occasion, the New Zealander was also only 15 days, four months and three days old - making her the LPGA Tour's youngest-ever champion.
And - just like regular tour events - when it comes to amateurs winning Majors, male players have had far more success than their female counterparts.
In the history of golf, a Major championship has won by a male amateur 14 times. Seven different players managed the feat, with Bobby Jones leading the way in terms of most of all time (seven - four US Opens, three Open Championships).
But Jones' last was in 1930, three years before Omaha insurance salesman, Johnny Goodman lifted the 1933 US Open at at North Shore Country Club in Glenview, Illinois (north-west of Chicago).
Goodman opened with a three-over 75, leaving him seven strokes behind the leader, before responding via a championship record six-under 66. A two-under third round - with only 28 putts on record - gave him a six-shot advantage heading into round four.
The man who would go on to become 1937 US Amateur champion needed all half-dozen strokes as he only held on to win by one after runner-up, Ralph Guldahl missed a four-foot par putt at the last to force a playoff.
To this day, Goodman is the last male amateur to win a Major championship - a feat which will more than likely stand the test of time.
However, he is not the most recent amateur golfer to win a Major since Frenchwoman, Catherine Lacoste currently holds that honor.
Notwithstanding the now defunct Titleholders Championship, which was played 1937-66 (and again in 1972) and saw its winners deemed Major champions by the LPGA Tour, only one woman has lifted a Major since the leading US tour was born in 1950.
Lacoste is that star, winning the 1967 US Women's Open at the Cascades Course of The Homestead, in Hot Springs, Virginia - consequently becoming the first international winner of the US Women's Open and, at the time, the youngest.
The then-22-year-old led by five after 36 and 54 holes but stumbled somewhat in the final round, carding a closing 79 to win by just two over Susie Maxwell and Beth Stone.
Lacoste's remarkable amateur career did not end there, though. In 1969, she became just the third woman ever to win the US Women's Amateur and the British Ladies Amateur in the same year.
Upon winning the British title, Lacoste followed in her mother's footsteps and subsequently made more history as the only mother-daughter duo to have both claimed the British Ladies Amateur.
Extraordinarily, she retired from tournament golf at the age of 25 and never turned professional, only occasionally representing France at the Espirito Santo Trophy and the European Ladies Team Championship.
With so many high-quality female amateurs emerging all the time, it is difficult to say whether Lacoste's record will live on forever. But, for now, the enigmatic Frenchwoman holds a unique piece of golfing history.
