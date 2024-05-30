The 18 LIV Golfers Lined Up For US Open Final Qualifying On 'Golf’s Longest Day'

For those players yet to qualify for this year's US Open at Pinehurst No.2, Monday's Final Qualifying represents the last chance to play your way into the third men's Major of the year.

Dubbed the "longest day in golf", professionals and amateurs will compete in 36-hole events across ten venues in North America, with a certain number of spots available at each site.

Unsurprisingly, there will be many LIV players in action on Monday, with competitors on the Saudi-backed circuit falling out of automatic qualification due to their lowly Official World Golf Ranking.

Ten players from the Saudi-backed circuit are already in the field. Former champions Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer all hold exemptions and were joined by Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk who qualified automatically by other means.

And there is also Spain's Eugenio Chacarra who made it through final qualifying in Dallas earlier in the month. At that same event, many LIV stars - including 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia - failed to secure their spots.

At other final qualifiers in England and Japan, LIV players such as Sam Horsfield, Kalle Samooja and Scott Vincent all missed out, too.

In Monday's last batch of Final Qualifiers, 18 LIV players will try to secure their place at the US Open. Headlining the Florida qualifier will be Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester who sit first and third in LIV's season-long individual standings. They will be joined by seven more, including 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell.

A number of notable names, will not attempt final qualifying. Talor Gooch confirmed he would not be competing earlier in the month, while others including Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen have also forgone Final Qualifying.

Others, such as Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Jason Kokrak, initially signed up to compete but have since withdrawn.

LIV PLAYERS ENTERING US OPEN FINAL QUALIFYING

Joaquin Niemann will compete in final qualifying on Monday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dean Burmester (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Branden Grace (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Lucas Herbert (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Matt Jones (Lake Merced Golf Club, California)

Anirban Lahiri (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Marc Leishman (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Graeme McDowell (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Sebastian Munoz (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

Joaquin Niemann (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Andy Ogletree (The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia)

Mito Pereira (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

David Puig (Lake Merced Golf Club, California)

Charl Schwartzel (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Hudson Swafford (The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia)

Cameron Tringale (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Peter Uihlein (The Bear’s Club, Florida)

Harold Varner III (Duke University Golf Club, North Carolina)

Kieran Vincent (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)

LIV Players Who Have already qualified for the 2024 US Open