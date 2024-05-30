The 18 LIV Golfers Lined Up For US Open Final Qualifying On 'Golf’s Longest Day'
The remaining spots for this year's US Open at Pinehurst No.2 will be decided across ten North American venues on Monday
For those players yet to qualify for this year's US Open at Pinehurst No.2, Monday's Final Qualifying represents the last chance to play your way into the third men's Major of the year.
Dubbed the "longest day in golf", professionals and amateurs will compete in 36-hole events across ten venues in North America, with a certain number of spots available at each site.
Unsurprisingly, there will be many LIV players in action on Monday, with competitors on the Saudi-backed circuit falling out of automatic qualification due to their lowly Official World Golf Ranking.
Ten players from the Saudi-backed circuit are already in the field. Former champions Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer all hold exemptions and were joined by Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk who qualified automatically by other means.
And there is also Spain's Eugenio Chacarra who made it through final qualifying in Dallas earlier in the month. At that same event, many LIV stars - including 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia - failed to secure their spots.
At other final qualifiers in England and Japan, LIV players such as Sam Horsfield, Kalle Samooja and Scott Vincent all missed out, too.
In Monday's last batch of Final Qualifiers, 18 LIV players will try to secure their place at the US Open. Headlining the Florida qualifier will be Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester who sit first and third in LIV's season-long individual standings. They will be joined by seven more, including 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A number of notable names, will not attempt final qualifying. Talor Gooch confirmed he would not be competing earlier in the month, while others including Bubba Watson and Louis Oosthuizen have also forgone Final Qualifying.
Others, such as Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Jason Kokrak, initially signed up to compete but have since withdrawn.
LIV PLAYERS ENTERING US OPEN FINAL QUALIFYING
- Dean Burmester (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- Branden Grace (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- Lucas Herbert (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)
- Matt Jones (Lake Merced Golf Club, California)
- Anirban Lahiri (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- Marc Leishman (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)
- Graeme McDowell (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- Sebastian Munoz (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)
- Joaquin Niemann (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- Andy Ogletree (The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia)
- Mito Pereira (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- David Puig (Lake Merced Golf Club, California)
- Charl Schwartzel (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- Hudson Swafford (The Golf Club of Georgia, Georgia)
- Cameron Tringale (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- Peter Uihlein (The Bear’s Club, Florida)
- Harold Varner III (Duke University Golf Club, North Carolina)
- Kieran Vincent (Woodmont Country Club, Maryland)
LIV Players Who Have already qualified for the 2024 US Open
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Dustin Johnson
- Martin Kaymer
- Brooks Koepka
- Jon Rahm
- Cameron Smith
- Phil Mickelson
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Adrian Meronk
- Eugenio Chacarra
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
Nelly Korda Makes 10 On A Par 3 In Nightmare US Women’s Open Start
Nelly Korda came into the week with six wins in her last seven starts - but faces a mountain to climb after a disastrous third hole
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'Winning The Ryder Cup At Bethpage Would Be One Of The Highest Achievements In My Career' – Rory McIlroy Talks Exclusively About His Ryder Cup Passion, Pinehurst, Leaving A Legacy And Defining Success
In this exclusive interview, four-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy reflects on his career to date, the Ryder Cup at Bethpage, the year's final two Majors and leaving a legacy...
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
‘The R&A Won't Put Their Foot Down' - Lee Westwood Reveals Eye-Watering DP World Tour Fine And Why He Can't Play Senior Open
The former World No.1 says the only senior Major he cannot play is The Senior Open Championship due to outstanding fines owed to the European Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Unique (And Humorous) Preparation For US Open
Bryson DeChambeau has implemented some new workouts into his gym routine after his runner-up finish at the PGA Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
'God We Miss Bryson, Bryson Was Box Office Last Week' - Padraig Harrington Says DeChambeau And LIV Characters A Big Miss
Padraig Harrington says Bryson DeChambeau proved last week how much some LIV Golf stars are missed on the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Dallas Will Host Season-Ending Team Championship
Maridoe Golf Club has been confirmed as the venue for the 2024 season finale, as LIV Golf heads to Texas for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf’s Richard Bland Set For Senior Major Debut
The Englishman will tee it up in a senior Major for the first time after earning a one-time exemption to the tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Term Sheets Exchanged Over Potential Deal Between PGA Tour And Saudi PIF With Negotiations 'Far From Dead'
The New York Times is reporting that a potential deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian PIF "is far from dead" just days after two PGA Tour board members resigned citing a lack of movement in negotiations.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm Named Second Highest-Paid Athlete In The World After LIV Golf Move
The Spaniard’s move to LIV Golf has made him one of the highest-paid athletes in the world
By Mike Hall Published
-
Patrick Reed’s Impressive Major Run Set To End At 124th US Open
The 2018 Masters champion has played in every men's Major since 2014 - but that record is set to come to an end at Pinehurst No.2 in June
By Jonny Leighfield Published