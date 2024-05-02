LIV Golfers Confirm Plans To Play Major Qualifying - But Talor Gooch Not One Of Them

It looks like there will be more asterisks on Majors this year after Talor Gooch confirmed he won't be attempting to qualify for the US Open or Open Championship.

Fellow Smash GC members Graeme McDowell and Jason Kokrak both confirmed their intentions to try and qualify for both of the last two Majors of 2024 ahead of LIV Golf Singapore, but Gooch, who raised plenty of eyebrows with his asterisk comments ahead of The Masters, does not intent to try and qualify for either the Open or US Open.

Without expanding on it, Gooch simply said "I'm not" when asked if he intended to try and qualify for the last two Majors of the year.

Earlier this year, Gooch hit the headlines by saying: "If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there’s just going to be an asterisk. It’s just the reality.”

Those comments came as LIV Golf continues to miss out on Official World Golf Ranking recognition, meaning that only players previously qualified are likely to get in as others tumble down the rankings.

Gooch was the name most highlighted last year for missing out on Major qualification despite dominating in LIV Golf, with three tournament wins along the way to capturing the 2023 season individual title.

He's not won this year but has had three top 10s, while LIV boss Greg Norman lavished Gooch with praise as he labelled him "the best iron player in the game of golf in the past 20 years that I've personally witnessed”.

Judging by his curt response, Gooch though, is not interested in attempting to qualify for the Majors he is missing out on this year. His Smash GC teammates are though, with both Kokrak and McDowell confirming their qualifying bids for the US Open and Open Championship.

"I personally am," said Kokrak. "Doing the US Open in Columbus and then the Open in Manchester. I plan on playing both of them."

McDowell added: "Yeah, I'm the same. I've entered for both qualifiers. I think I'm in Florida Monday of Houston and then just south of London the Tuesday of the International Series Morocco, which I'll go and play right after the Open qualifying series.

"Obviously I'll be pulling hard for this guy [teammate Brooks Koepka] in a couple weeks' time [at the PGA Championship] but obviously trying to get into a couple Majors myself."