When Team USA Had To Buy New Waterproofs At The Ryder Cup

The 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor in Wales was not without its frustrations, with the occasion dampened, literally, by wet weather, forcing play to be suspended twice and needing a Monday finish.

In the end, the outcome came down to Graeme McDowell’s singles match against Hunter Mahan, with the Northern Irishman emerging the 3&1 winner to hand the hosts a 14.5-13.5 victory to regain the trophy it lost at Valhalla in 2008.

Despite the defeat, the US could take plenty of pride from its fightback, having begun the singles session 9.5-6.5 behind.

While that was stirring, what made it even more remarkable was the chaotic manner with which the team’s challenge had begun.

Even before the opening tee shot, there had been a blunder, when, at the Opening Ceremony, captain Corey Pavin forgot to introduce Stewart Cink when announcing his team.

However, that was soon put to one side, but not in the way the team would have wanted, with the focus instead turning to the apparent inadequacy of the team’s waterproofs.

The trouble started at the opening four-ball session, where the heavens opened, ultimately forcing a sizeable suspension of play.

Before that, the US players on the course suffered a drenching thanks to the official clothing failing to keep out the rain.

That necessitated replacements being sought, with US team officials paying over £4,000 on waterproof jackets and pants in the merchandise tent.

It was hardly ideal, with PGA spokesman Julius Mason explaining: “They had Ryder Cup logos, but there was nothing to distinguish this as an American uniform.”

There was further embarrassment for the captain when it emerged that his wife, Lisa Pavin, had been involved in the design of the original rainsuits, which didn’t include Gore-Tex waterproof material.

It was a PR disaster for official supplier Sun Mountain, too, which released a statement defending its record, writing: “Sun Mountain has been designing and selling outerwear for more than two decades. We have provided rainwear to over 150 tour players and numerous US teams.”

The 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor was hampered by atrocious weather from the start (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, Pavin attempted to play down the issue, saying: “Well, we were disappointed with the performance of them, and you know, we just fixed it.

“They were not doing what we wanted them to do, so we went out and bought some more waterproofs. A couple guys liked them and didn't want any other stuff, and other guys were not satisfied with the way they performed, so we switched them out.”

Later, Sun Mountain Sports president Rick Reimers offered his theories as to what had gone wrong, telling Golf Digest: “When the rain is heavy enough and the wind is blowing, the exterior of the fabric gets to a point I call ‘wetted out.’

“That’s where the garment no longer sheds the water. It doesn’t soak through, but it remains on the garment. Then, with the wind, it becomes somewhat plastered to you. You feel the cold, and you presume you’re wet although it is unlikely the rain went through the fabric."

He added: “It’s also possible that rain from the players hats dripped down into the back of the jacket or front of the jacket and the players got wet from that.”

Whatever the reason, it was predictably met with criticism, with two-time European Ryder Cup star Paul Lawrie saying: "It's unbelievable, I assume they would have been tested and it seems an incredible lapse.”

Meanwhile, one of the team, Tiger Woods, was reportedly displeased that the players weren’t permitted to wear their own clothes minus the sponsors' labels.

Tiger Woods' was reportedly upset the players weren't allowed to wear their own clothes when the waterproofs were replaced (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the visitors’ apparently cursed start to the defence of its title, the team edged the opening session 2.5-1.5, which had to be completed on Saturday morning.

Things looked even better for the US when it held a 6-4 lead by the end of the first stage of a revised foursomes session on Saturday.

At that point, there must have been optimism among the US camp that the teething troubles of the start would end up no more than a blip on the team’s march to the title.

As we know, it wasn’t to be. Europe hit back, winning the final two foursomes matches and three of the four-ball contests to take a commanding lead into the singles session.

Yes, it ended up being a closer-run affair than the Europeans would have liked, but ultimately, quite unlike the US team at the start of the match, Colin Montgomerie's men got home and dry.