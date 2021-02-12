Watch how Titleist manufacture their new Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls on their virtual tour

Take The Titleist Pro V1 Virtual Tour

Golfers from all over the world can now see exactly how the new Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x as well as the AVX golf balls are manufactured through the Titleist Ball Plant 3 Virtual Tour on the company’s official website, Titleist.co.uk.

While Titleist hope to be able to welcome golfers back in person as soon as possible, they are keen to exhibit how each layer of their premium golf balls comes together to deliver their best-in-class products.

“Since we started giving tours of Ball Plant 3 a few years ago, we’ve had golfers from around the country and many corners of the world visit to see how their Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls are made,” Jeremey Stone, Vice President of Titleist Golf Ball Marketing said.

“While we look forward to the day that we can safely welcome visitors back to BP3 [Ball Plant 3], we’re excited that golfers everywhere now have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of our process, learn how their golf ball is made from core to cover, and see everything out R&D and Operations teams are doing to earn their trust on every single shot.”

On the virtual tour, golfers will go on the same journey that major champions like Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth have been on when they’ve visited Titleist’s Ball Plant 3 facility in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Adam Scott: “I think the most surprising thing I took away from touring the plant is how tight the tolerance levels are in making the golf ball and how strenuous the checks are to make sure there is very little variation ball to ball.”

Justin Thomas: “The process just to make one single golf ball and then see how it’s made the exact same, thousands and thousands of times more, it just was extremely impressive.”

Jordan Spieth: “There’s a reason why Titleist has the #1 ball in golf and it has been for decades. There’s just an extra level of precision that leads to us players trusting it.”

As well as Ball Plant 3, the best-selling and most popular balls are also made at Ball Plant 4 in Thailand, with the process seen on the virtual tour the same at both complexes.

For those tuning in, Iona Stephen, a Scottish broadcaster for Sky Sports and golfer in her own right, will guide the tour.

View the virtual tour of Ball Plant 3