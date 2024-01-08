Sony Open Prize Money Payout 2024

After the $20m that was up for grabs in the opening PGA Tour event of the season, The Sentry, it’s back down to earth for players this week, with a significantly smaller prize fund at The Sony Open in Hawaii.

That’s not to say there is little financial incentive for this week’s field, though. On the contrary, players will still be competing for an eye-catching purse of $8.3m – almost $6m more than the $2.5 on offer at the DP World Tour’s inaugural Dubai Invitational this week.

While the winner of that tournament, which is headlined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy, will earn $425,000, the victor at Waialae Country Club will claim $1.494m.

This week’s purse is a record for the tournament, too, standing at $400,000 more than the 2023 prize fund, where Si Woo Kim claimed $1.422m for his win, and $800,000 more than two years ago.

There are also 500 FedEx Cup points available to the winner.

Who Are The Star Names At The Sony Open In Hawaii?

Matt Fitzpatrick is one of the most high profile players in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike The Sentry, this week’s tournament is not one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, but there are still some big names in the field.

Chris Kirk, who claimed $3.6m for his victory at The Sentry, will be hoping to back that up with his seventh PGA Tour win. However, he is far from the only PGA Tour winner in the field.

Swedish star Ludvig Aberg will be aiming to continue his rapid ascent in the game less than a year after turning pro. He claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at November’s RSM Classic, and will be hoping to bounce back after a relatively subdued T47 last week. He will be joined by Keegan Bradley, who is looking for his first win since June’s Travelers Championship, and 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Other big names in the field include Lucas Glover, who came close to a Ryder Cup place after back-to-back wins in August’s Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship and 2022 champion Hudeki Matsuyama.

Seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel also plays, along with Aberg and Fitzpatrick’s European Ryder Cup teammates Tyrrell Hatton and Robert MacIntyre. Sahith Theegala, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at September’s Fortinet Championship and former World No.7 Will Zalatoris, who is making his first appearance since the Hero World Challenge, participate too.

Si Woo Kim defends his title, while 2019 champion Matt Kuchar also plays, along with Gary Woodland, who returns to action after a spell away from the game following brain surgery.

Where Is The Sony Open Being Played? The Sony Open In Hawaii is being played at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. The course was designed by Seth Raynor and opened in 1927. The tournament has been held at the course since its inception in 1965.