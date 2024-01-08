Dubai Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024

The first DP World Tour event of the year visits the United Arab Emirates for a new tournament, the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, one of the best golf courses in the Middle East.

The tournament also marks the opening of the International Swing section of the Global Swings phase of the season with the first of seven events across Asia and Africa between now and March.

Like the Opening Swing that preceded it, the International Swing offers $200,000 for its champion. Min Woo Lee capped a successful year by taking that honour in the Opening Swing. Who will finish top after the seven events of this section?

This season’s DP World Tour also has total prize money of a record $148.5m, and $2.5m of that is available here. That’s the largest prize fund for a tournament so far this season, and the winner will claim $425,000.

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is one of the best courses in the Middle East (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament, which will be held biennially in 2024, 2026 and 2028, features 72 holes of stroke play with no cut, played concurrently with a Pro-Am team event over the first three days, with Sunday featuring professionals only. The field will feature 60 professionals and 60 amateurs.

Aside from the financial incentives for the professionals, there are also 3,000 Race To Dubai points available this week, while the winner of the International Swing will qualify for the next scheduled Rolex Series event, the Genesis Scottish Open in July, and each tournament of the DP World Tour's Back 9 phase of the season.

Who Are The Star Names In The Dubai Invitational?

Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood is one of the biggest names in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several big-name players are competing in the inaugural tournament, with the highest profile by some distance being World No.2 Rory McIlroy. He makes his first start since November’s DP World Tour Championship in the same city.

The 34-year-old has had plenty of success in this part of the world, including two wins at the DP World Tour Championship and victory in last year’s Dubai Desert Classic, after he held off Patrick Reed in a thrilling finale. Can he add another tournament to his list of UAE successes this week?

To do so, he’ll likely need to fend off stiff competition from European Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood. The Dubai-based Englishman will be confident of a seventh DP World Tour win here as he aims to build on his T2 at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship.

Another member of the European Ryder Cup team, Nicolai Hojgaard, also plays, along with captain Luke Donald one of his vice-captains, Francesco Molinari.

Hojgaard’s brother Rasmus also plays, while other notable names include Adrian Meronk and Ryan Fox, who were among 10 players to secure PGA Tour cards at the conclusion of the 2023 DP World Tour season.

