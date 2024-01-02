The Sentry Prize Money Payout - $20m Up For Grabs In Hawaii
The first PGA Tour event of the year features a $20 million purse and 59 players, with two big names missing from the field including the defending champion
The PGA Tour returns for its first tournament of the 2024 season this week with a larger field and more prize money.
The Sentry (formerly known as The Sentry Tournament of Champions) sees 59 of the 60 eligible players teeing it up at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui for a massive $20 million purse, which has been given a $5m boost from last year.
It is one of eight signature events on the PGA Tour calendar, with the winner receiving a $3.6m check and 700 FedEx Cup points.
The only eligible player not to feature at the tournament will be World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who will skip the week as he has done in previous years to focus on the start of the DP World Tour season in the Middle East.
The other big name missing from the field will be defending champion Jon Rahm, who made headlines late last year when he signed with LIV Golf for a reported fee north of $500m and is no longer eligible to take part.
Rahm fought back from eight strokes behind with 17 holes to play in the final round to take last year’s title by two shots over Collin Morikawa.
The eligibility this year has also been expanded from previous iterations, where players qualified by winning a PGA Tour event in the 12 months prior, which is why the ‘Tournament of Champions’ was dropped from the event’s official name. Entry criteria now includes last year’s PGA Tour winners as well as other players who finished inside the top 50 of the 2023 FedEx Cup standings.
The Sentry will have no cut, meaning all 59 players will compete on Sunday and receive a share of the $20m prize fund.
|Position
|Amount
|1
|$3,600,000
|2
|$2,160,000
|3
|$1,360,000
|4
|$975,000
|5
|$815,000
|6
|$735,000
|7
|$682,500
|8
|$630,000
|9
|$590,000
|10
|$550,000
|11
|$510,000
|12
|$470,000
|13
|$430,000
|14
|$390,000
|15
|$370,000
|16
|$350,000
|17
|$330,000
|18
|$310,000
|19
|$290,000
|20
|$270,000
|21
|$252,000
|22
|$236,000
|23
|$220,000
|24
|$204,000
|25
|$188,000
|26
|$172,000
|27
|$165,000
|28
|$158,000
|29
|$151,000
|30
|$144,000
|31
|$137,000
|32
|$130,000
|33
|$123,000
|34
|$118,000
|35
|$113,000
|36
|$108,000
|37
|$103,000
|38
|$98,000
|39
|$94,000
|40
|$90,000
|41
|$86,000
|42
|$82,000
|43
|$78,000
|44
|$74,000
|45
|$70,000
|46
|$66,000
|47
|$64,000
|48
|$62,000
|49
|$60,000
|50
|$58,000
|51
|$57,000
|52
|$56,000
|53
|$55,000
|54
|$54,000
|55
|$53,000
|56
|$52,000
|57
|$51,000
|58
|$50,500
|59
|$50,000
Field for The Sentry
The field includes 21 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and some of the biggest names in the sport.
Rahm’s suspension from the PGA Tour due his move to LIV has meant Mackenzie Hughes moves from 51st to 50th on the FedEx Cup list to qualify for this week’s tournament and the rest of the 2024 signature events.
The full field competing at The Sentry:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Vincent Norrman
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Cameron Young
