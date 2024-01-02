The Sentry Prize Money Payout - $20m Up For Grabs In Hawaii

The PGA Tour returns for its first tournament of the 2024 season this week with a larger field and more prize money.

The Sentry (formerly known as The Sentry Tournament of Champions) sees 59 of the 60 eligible players teeing it up at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui for a massive $20 million purse, which has been given a $5m boost from last year.

It is one of eight signature events on the PGA Tour calendar, with the winner receiving a $3.6m check and 700 FedEx Cup points.

The only eligible player not to feature at the tournament will be World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who will skip the week as he has done in previous years to focus on the start of the DP World Tour season in the Middle East.

The other big name missing from the field will be defending champion Jon Rahm, who made headlines late last year when he signed with LIV Golf for a reported fee north of $500m and is no longer eligible to take part.

Rahm fought back from eight strokes behind with 17 holes to play in the final round to take last year’s title by two shots over Collin Morikawa.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The eligibility this year has also been expanded from previous iterations, where players qualified by winning a PGA Tour event in the 12 months prior, which is why the ‘Tournament of Champions’ was dropped from the event’s official name. Entry criteria now includes last year’s PGA Tour winners as well as other players who finished inside the top 50 of the 2023 FedEx Cup standings.

The Sentry will have no cut, meaning all 59 players will compete on Sunday and receive a share of the $20m prize fund.

Swipe to scroll horizontally THE SENTRY PRIZE MONEY PAYOUT Position Amount 1 $3,600,000 2 $2,160,000 3 $1,360,000 4 $975,000 5 $815,000 6 $735,000 7 $682,500 8 $630,000 9 $590,000 10 $550,000 11 $510,000 12 $470,000 13 $430,000 14 $390,000 15 $370,000 16 $350,000 17 $330,000 18 $310,000 19 $290,000 20 $270,000 21 $252,000 22 $236,000 23 $220,000 24 $204,000 25 $188,000 26 $172,000 27 $165,000 28 $158,000 29 $151,000 30 $144,000 31 $137,000 32 $130,000 33 $123,000 34 $118,000 35 $113,000 36 $108,000 37 $103,000 38 $98,000 39 $94,000 40 $90,000 41 $86,000 42 $82,000 43 $78,000 44 $74,000 45 $70,000 46 $66,000 47 $64,000 48 $62,000 49 $60,000 50 $58,000 51 $57,000 52 $56,000 53 $55,000 54 $54,000 55 $53,000 56 $52,000 57 $51,000 58 $50,500 59 $50,000

Field for The Sentry

The field includes 21 of the top 25 players in the Official World Golf Ranking and some of the biggest names in the sport.

Rahm’s suspension from the PGA Tour due his move to LIV has meant Mackenzie Hughes moves from 51st to 50th on the FedEx Cup list to qualify for this week’s tournament and the rest of the 2024 signature events.

The full field competing at The Sentry: