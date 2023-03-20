Sergio Garcia Responds To Fred Couples 'Clown' Comment
Garcia called Fred Couples' "clown" comments disappointing after being asked about them during this weekend's LIV Golf event
Sergio Garcia has called Fred Couples' 'clown' comment directed towards him as "disappointing."
Couples last week called Phil Mickelson a "nutbag" and voiced his annoyance at “all these other clowns, like Sergio (Garcia)” who complained about the PGA Tour before joining LIV.
Garcia responded to Couples' comments at this weekend's LIV Golf League tournament in Tucson, Arizona, where his Fireballs GC team won their second title.
“It's what it is,” he told Sports Illustrated. It's disappointing because I don't know where he's going with this.
"But it's Freddy so he can say whatever he wants and then we can say whatever we want. I think at the end of the day his life is his life and my life in this case is my life.
"So, I don't think he should comment on what me or any of these other guys should have done because we didn't tell him what he had to do. Even if I wasn't [happy with joining LIV], it’s my problem, not his.”
Garcia and Couples will be meeting face-to-face next month at the Masters Champions Dinner, with Couples winning his Green Jacket in 1992 and Garcia in 2017.
The LIV golfer says he has no problems with anyone and isn't expecting any awkwardness at the traditional Tuesday evening dinner during Masters week.
"I'm going to feel fine," he said, adding "I don't have any problems with anyone, and I try not to make a big deal out of it. I'm going to be there because I earned it, because I deserve it, and I'm going to enjoy it. I hope the rest of the guys do the same."
Garcia may also run into Rory McIlroy during Masters week, whom he has has a public fallout with following his move to LIV Golf.
The Spaniard said McIlroy was "lacking maturity" after the Northern Irishman confirmed there was "no way" the former Ryder Cup partners could rekindle.
Garcia captained the Fireballs to their second tournament win this weekend in Tucson after victory in Bangkok last year. Mexico's Carlos Ortiz lost in the individual playoff, with Garcia finishing two strokes shy of the nine-under-par total scored by Ortiz, Louis Oosthuizen, Brendan Steele and eventually winner Danny Lee - who took home a check of $4m.
The next LIV event takes place in Orlando, Florida at Orange County National in the week prior to The Masters.
