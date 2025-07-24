'I'll Be Chirping In His Ear This Time' - Bryson DeChambeau Eyes Ryder Cup Showdown With Rory McIlroy

Shots have been fired in the build-up to the Ryder Cup, with Bryson DeChambeau taking aim at Rory McIlroy when hoping to meet his rival at Bethpage in September.

DeChambeau and McIlroy have built up a history from last year's US Open and this year's Masters, and the American told People Magazine “I'll be chirping in his ear this time" if they meet again.

Now the Majors are finished, the Ryder Cup is coming up fast on the horizon, with Keegan Bradley looking increasingly likely to be player-captain as Team USA look to win back the trophy after defeat last time in Rome.

DeChambeau may not qualify automatically due to not playing in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but Bradley has already made it clear he'll be lining up against the Europeans.

And DeChambeau has picked out rekindling his rivalry with McIlroy as his aim for the Ryder Cup - also signalling his intent to give the Northern Irishman plenty of on-course banter at Bethpage.

“I'll be chirping in his ear this time,” DeChambeau told People Magazine at the Happy Gilmore 2 premier in New York.

“Now, if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it. I'll get into his ear a little bit.”

DeChambeau is certainly up for a Ryder Cup return, judging by his comments after a flying finish to the Open Championship last week.

"This year is no joke, we're tired of losing," DeChambeau said at Royal Portrush.

“I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that's going to be rooting for Team USA.”

How the Bryson v Rory rivalry developed

McIlroy's late putting meltdown gave DeChambeau the chance to win the US Open at Pinehurst No.2 last year.

DeChambeau reminded McIlroy of that during The Showdown match with Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka - in the type of needling that he's now promising at the Ryder Cup.

The Northern Irishman exacted revenge by claiming The Masters when going out in the final pairing with Bryson - when the Amercian spoke about being ignored by the new Grand Slam winner.

DeChambeau claimed that McIlroy "didn't talk to me once all day" during that final round at Augusta, which culminated in that epic playoff victory over Justin Rose.

McIlroy explained that DeChambeau snub as merely being focused on his own date with destiny - and that may be the approach again if the two meet at Bethpage.

“I don’t know what he was expecting," said McIlroy. "Like, we’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to be his best mate out there."

Unlike at Augusta National though, DeChambeau will have an army of USA fans roaring him on - and if he's also "chirping" in McIlroy's ear that will be one huge fight to look forward to.