Phil Mickelson Questions PGA Tour Model As Jay Monahan Defends Rory McIlroy Memorial Decision

LIV Golfer Phil Mickelson has questioned the PGA Tour model that allows its players to be selective about which tournaments they compete in.

Mickelson, who moved to LIV Golf from the more established circuit in 2022, was responding to comments made by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who defended Rory McIlroy’s right to skip this week’s Memorial Tournament despite it being one of the biggest on the schedule this year.

Monahan said: “You look at the beauty of our model is that our players have the ability to select their schedule. Rory McIlroy I think has played this tournament every year since 2017 and you look at the tournaments he has supported. I don’t have any concern because you look at this, on balance, over time, his support of our tournaments and our partners is extraordinary.”

Jay Monahan has defended Rory McIlroy's decision to skip the Memorial Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, Mickelson is not sold on the explanation. In response to a Flushing It post highlighting Monahan’s comment on X, Mickelson suggested it is holding the PGA Tour back. He wrote: “’The beauty of our model.’ It’s why the PGA Tour won’t ever be able to move throughout the world, why sponsors don’t know what they are buying, why fans haven’t seen all best compete against each other consistently for decades, and why no other sport successfully uses this model. It was great for me and all players but not good for anyone else.”

“The beauty of our model” 😂😂It’s why the pga tour won’t ever be able to move throughout the world, why sponsors don’t know what they are buying, why fans haven’t seen all best compete against each other consistently for decades, and why no other sport successfully uses this…May 28, 2025

The PGA Tour system is decidedly different from the League Mickelson joined, where players are generally obligated to compete in each of its 14 tournaments throughout the season.

Meanwhile, even though Monahan defended McIlroy’s decision not to play at Muirfield Village this week, tournament host Jack Nicklaus admitted surprise over the move, saying: "I didn't have a conversation with him, no. I was sort of aware of it about the middle of last week. Yeah, it surprised me. But, you know, guys have got schedules and got things they do. And, you know, I haven't talked to him for him to tell me why or why not.”

It's also not the first time McIlroy has skipped a big event in recent years. He has also yet to play in The Sentry since it became a signature event, while, most controversially, he skipped the 2023 RBC Heritage, the second signature event he had missed that year, despite a rule at that time to opt out of just one.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jack Nicklaus admitted he was "surprised" Rory McIlroy decided not to play in the Memorial Tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another high-profile player to decide against appearing in a signature event in recent weeks was Scottie Scheffler, who chose not to play in the Truist Championship the week before the PGA Championship.

It’s not just Mickelson who has questioned the current PGA Tour model. In March, Golf Channel analyst Paul McGinley told Sky Sports "I think we need to evolve away from being a members organization and that includes moving away from independent traders for players picking and choosing the tournaments they want to play in. For the good of the game.”