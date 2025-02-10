LIV Golf Receives Pathway Into The Open
The R&A has announced a pathway for LIV Golfers to reach The Open in a move that follows the USGA's decision to create one for the US Open
The R&A has confirmed that there will be a pathway for LIV Golf players to reach this year’s Open at Royal Portrush, in a move that comes after the USGA created a similar route for players from the league to reach the US Open.
Unlike the USGA decision, which opened the door for the top player not currently exempt in the top three of the individual standings as of 19 May to qualify, the leading player not already exempt in the top five of the standings after LIV Golf Dallas, which concludes on 29 June, will book a place in the fourth and final Major of the year.
Chief Executive of The R&A Mark Darbon explained the decision, saying: “The Open is a global championship for the best men’s golfers and each year we review our exemptions to ensure that we offer pathways into the Championship based on results achieved on the leading professional tours.
“We acknowledge that players competing in LIV Golf should also have the opportunity to secure places in The Open through its individual season standings as well as existing pathways.
“We are proud to offer a wide range of opportunities to qualify globally and look forward to seeing which golfers will emerge to take their place at Royal Portrush in July.”
LIV Golf has welcomed the news. In a statement, it said: “We thank Mark Darbon for his leadership and the R&A for taking this step for the benefit of moving golf forward.
"The Open Championship is one of the most prestigious events in all of sports. The acknowledgement that competitors from the LIV Golf League and The International Series will have the opportunity to play in golf’s original major is a true testament to the strength of fields and the R&A’s commitment to golf fans around the world.
"LIV will continue our mission to bring the best players to the four corners of the world to grow the game. We are excited for the future of this great sport."
The move is significant as it further legitimizes LIV Golf. In its previous three editions, the only ways for LIV golfers to reach The Open were via its other exemption categories, including recent Major winners and winners of The Open.
While that enabled the likes of 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith to compete, it left others battling to qualify through routes including world rankings - an increasing problem given LIV Golf does not offer world ranking points.
Other means of qualifying included Regional and Final Qualifying events and the Open Qualifying Series, which sees various events offering places for high finishes. Most notably, Joaquin Niemann took full advantage of that option for the 2024 edition at Royal Troon when he qualified thanks to his win in the 2023 Australian Open.
The 153rd Open will take place between 17 and 20 July.
