Scottie Scheffler Provides Update Ahead Of Injury Return

Scottie Scheffler has revealed when a return to golf may be likely, with the World No.1 revealing that recovery from hand surgery has been going well.

Currently, Scheffler hasn't committed to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of 2025 and, with the deadline looming, the American remains quiet on when he could return to action.

Scheffler was last seen at The Showdown, where he was paired alongside Rory McIlroy in a match against Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Everything went well with the surgery,” Scheffler told an assembled media via video conference. “Body feels pretty good, still making decisions on schedule going forward.

“We should know in the next few days to a week whether I’ll play next week (at Pebble Beach), but everything’s on schedule so we’ll see.”

Revealing that he injured his hand making Christmas dinner, specifically ravioli, Scheffler has been seen back in the gym ahead of his return, as the World No.1 was forced to miss the season's opening event at The Sentry, as well as The American Express.

Scheffler amassed over $65 million throughout 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement released on 27th December, it read: "On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” the statement then added that small fragments of glass remained in Scheffler’s palm, which required surgery.

Certainly, the news came as a shock, especially given the season Scheffler had in 2024 that saw him pick up nine titles, including a Masters, Olympic gold medal and the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third straight season.

Although it remains to be seen if Scheffler will play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which gets underway on the 30th January, the 28-year-old may return at the WM Phoenix Open, a tournament he has won twice in 2022 and 2023.