Scottie Scheffler Provides Update Ahead Of Injury Return
The World No.1 shared he was on track to return soon, but declined to confirm whether he would be back in time for the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Scottie Scheffler has revealed when a return to golf may be likely, with the World No.1 revealing that recovery from hand surgery has been going well.
Currently, Scheffler hasn't committed to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of 2025 and, with the deadline looming, the American remains quiet on when he could return to action.
“Everything went well with the surgery,” Scheffler told an assembled media via video conference. “Body feels pretty good, still making decisions on schedule going forward.
“We should know in the next few days to a week whether I’ll play next week (at Pebble Beach), but everything’s on schedule so we’ll see.”
Revealing that he injured his hand making Christmas dinner, specifically ravioli, Scheffler has been seen back in the gym ahead of his return, as the World No.1 was forced to miss the season's opening event at The Sentry, as well as The American Express.
In a statement released on 27th December, it read: "On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” the statement then added that small fragments of glass remained in Scheffler’s palm, which required surgery.
Certainly, the news came as a shock, especially given the season Scheffler had in 2024 that saw him pick up nine titles, including a Masters, Olympic gold medal and the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third straight season.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Although it remains to be seen if Scheffler will play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which gets underway on the 30th January, the 28-year-old may return at the WM Phoenix Open, a tournament he has won twice in 2022 and 2023.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Ras Al Khaimah Championship 2025 Odds, Picks And Predictions
Each of the Golf Monthly news team have picked a favorite and outside contender from the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour remains in California this week, with the circuit moving to the iconic Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour remains in California this week, with the circuit moving to the iconic Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Replacement Venue Chosen For 2025 Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour has confirmed the Genesis Invitational will temporarily switch locations in 2025, with one reporter claiming a new site has already been selected
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Surpasses PGA Tour Milestone
Following on from his solo second finish at The American Express, Thomas becomes the 13th player in PGA Tour history to earn more than $60 million in career earnings
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sepp Straka Claims Confident Victory At The American Express For Third PGA Tour Title
The Austrian completed a virtually blemish-free week with a two-under 70 to claim his first PGA Tour title since the 2023 John Deere Classic
By Mike Hall Published
-
Collin Morikawa The Latest Big-Name Player To Withdraw From Farmers Insurance Open After Xander Schauffele
The two-time Major winner has withdrawn from the Torrey Pines event, with his place in the 156-player field being taken by Wesley Bryan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Want To Enjoy The Phoenix Open In Style? This Luxury Hotel Package Has You Covered... For $250,000!
Luxury hotel Global Ambassador is offering the chance to enjoy the WM Phoenix Open in style - but it doesn't come cheap
By Mike Hall Published
-
One Year On, Max Homa's Prediction About Tyrrell Hatton Seems To Be Coming True
Responding to a social media post 12 months ago, the six-time PGA Tour winner's claim seems to have been proven over the past few tournaments
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The American Express Final Round Today: Live Streams, TV Channels, Timings
The second full-field event of the 2025 PGA Tour season reaches its climax – here's how to watch the final round of the 2025 American Express online and on TV.
By Patrick Fletcher Published