Scottie Scheffler Provides Update Ahead Of Injury Return

The World No.1 shared he was on track to return soon, but declined to confirm whether he would be back in time for the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scottie Scheffler stares on whilst standing on the first tee
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Scottie Scheffler has revealed when a return to golf may be likely, with the World No.1 revealing that recovery from hand surgery has been going well.

Currently, Scheffler hasn't committed to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour's second Signature Event of 2025 and, with the deadline looming, the American remains quiet on when he could return to action.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at The Showdown

Scheffler was last seen at The Showdown, where he was paired alongside Rory McIlroy in a match against Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Everything went well with the surgery,” Scheffler told an assembled media via video conference. “Body feels pretty good, still making decisions on schedule going forward.

“We should know in the next few days to a week whether I’ll play next week (at Pebble Beach), but everything’s on schedule so we’ll see.”

Revealing that he injured his hand making Christmas dinner, specifically ravioli, Scheffler has been seen back in the gym ahead of his return, as the World No.1 was forced to miss the season's opening event at The Sentry, as well as The American Express.

Scottie Scheffler with the FedEx Cup

Scheffler amassed over $65 million throughout 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a statement released on 27th December, it read: "On Christmas Day while preparing dinner, Scottie sustained a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand from a broken glass,” the statement then added that small fragments of glass remained in Scheffler’s palm, which required surgery.

Certainly, the news came as a shock, especially given the season Scheffler had in 2024 that saw him pick up nine titles, including a Masters, Olympic gold medal and the PGA Tour Player of the Year for a third straight season.

Although it remains to be seen if Scheffler will play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which gets underway on the 30th January, the 28-year-old may return at the WM Phoenix Open, a tournament he has won twice in 2022 and 2023.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸