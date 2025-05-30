How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Memorial Tournament

The winner of the Memorial Tournament will earn more than the champions of regular Signature Events, but what about his caddie?

Ted Scott and Scottie Scheffler after claiming the Memorial Tournament title
Ted Scott earned around $400,000 for Scottie Scheffler's win in the 2024 event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall's avatar
By
published

As one of three player-hosted Signature Events on the PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament offers more to its winner than the remaining five of the lucrative tournaments.

Each of the eight big tournaments has an overall purse of $20 million, and 18% of that, or $3.6m, is given to the winners of The Sentry, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, the Truist Championship and the Travelers Championship.

However, like the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the winner of the Muirfield Village tournament is given 20% of the purse. In 2024, Scottie Scheffler claimed the title at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament, giving him a check for $4m, and this week’s winner is guaranteed an identical sum. A good proportion of that will be paid to his caddie, with the winning looper generally claiming 10% of a player’s earnings.

Jack Nicklaus at the Memorial Tournament Honoree ceremony

The Memorial Tournament is hosted by Jack Nicklaus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler’s win in Ohio a year ago was one of his four Signature Event titles in 2024, and like his Arnold Palmer Invitational success three months earlier, it ensured his caddie Ted Scott won approximately $400,000 for his four days’ work. We can assume the winning caddie on Sunday evening will also be in line for an identical payout.

It’s not just the winning caddie who will be well compensated for his efforts at Muirfield Village, with players finishing in the top 10 of tournaments generally expected to award their caddies 7% of their prize money, and 5% going to those whose players finish above the cut line.

For the Memorial tournament, that likely means that even the caddie of the player who finishes 10th will earn around $38,920, or 7% of his $556,000 prize.

As well as the prize money distribution, another difference between player-hosted Signature Events and the other five is that there is a cut, with anyone finishing beneath the top 50 and ties leaving early this week. However, if we are to assume there are no ties, the player finishing 50th would earn $52,000, giving his caddie $2,600.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸