How Much The Winning Caddie Earns At The Memorial Tournament

As one of three player-hosted Signature Events on the PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament offers more to its winner than the remaining five of the lucrative tournaments.

Each of the eight big tournaments has an overall purse of $20 million, and 18% of that, or $3.6m, is given to the winners of The Sentry, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the RBC Heritage, the Truist Championship and the Travelers Championship.

However, like the Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the winner of the Muirfield Village tournament is given 20% of the purse. In 2024, Scottie Scheffler claimed the title at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament, giving him a check for $4m, and this week’s winner is guaranteed an identical sum. A good proportion of that will be paid to his caddie, with the winning looper generally claiming 10% of a player’s earnings.

The Memorial Tournament is hosted by Jack Nicklaus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scheffler’s win in Ohio a year ago was one of his four Signature Event titles in 2024, and like his Arnold Palmer Invitational success three months earlier, it ensured his caddie Ted Scott won approximately $400,000 for his four days’ work. We can assume the winning caddie on Sunday evening will also be in line for an identical payout.

It’s not just the winning caddie who will be well compensated for his efforts at Muirfield Village, with players finishing in the top 10 of tournaments generally expected to award their caddies 7% of their prize money, and 5% going to those whose players finish above the cut line.

For the Memorial tournament, that likely means that even the caddie of the player who finishes 10th will earn around $38,920, or 7% of his $556,000 prize.

As well as the prize money distribution, another difference between player-hosted Signature Events and the other five is that there is a cut, with anyone finishing beneath the top 50 and ties leaving early this week. However, if we are to assume there are no ties, the player finishing 50th would earn $52,000, giving his caddie $2,600.